Brandel Chamblee echoes Erik van Rooyen's 'gold' take on PGA Tour Signature Event qualification: "Read it, breathe it in and let it sink in"

Brandel Chamblee echoed Erik Van Rooyen's views on the PGA Tour's Signature events. Chamblee wears his heart on his sleeve and doesn't shy away from calling a spade a spade. Recently, Van Rooyen called out the tour and said he hates the idea of Signature events.
Brentley Romine from Golf Channel shared the quotes on his X account.
"I hate it (laughter)," Rooyen said. "I strongly believe that the strongest fields are the ones with the most players in them. The guys on the PGA Tour are so good. It’s so deep. I get that you’ve got the Scotties of the world, the Rorys of the world, and people want to see them, it’s entertaining."
"Like the PGA Championship coming up, for example, I think it’s the strongest field in the game, similar to The Players. I love competing, so selfishly, I want to compete against those guys. Again, really proud of playing my way into it," Rooyen said.
Reacting to this, Brandel Chamblee shared his tweet and wrote:
"This is just gold from Erik van Rooyen … read it, breathe it in, and let it sink in… because this is as much truth as Sir Issac Newton describing the laws of motion."
Meanwhile, Erik Van Rooyen had shared similar views last year during the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and said he disagreed with Rory McIlroy. He said (via NBC Sports):
"And Rory, I know he said he wants the Tour to be more cutthroat. Well, this is the most cutthroat sport there is; you miss the cut, you’re gone, bro. You’re not making money. … The NBA has over 300 guys playing. We have 144 guys playing [next week at The Players]; that’s not a lot, and more than half of them aren’t making money."
The South African pro golfer is in the field this week for the Truist Championship, the sixth Signature event on the PGA Tour this year.
When will Erik Van Rooyen tee off at the Truist Championship 2025?
Erik Van Rooyen is all set to tee off at 12:04 PM EDT for round one and is paired with Nick Taylor and J.J. Spaun for the first two rounds of the event. He coming into the event after a strong finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he finished runner-up for the event.
Here's the tee time for all golfers competing in the Truist Championship 2025 (all times in EDT):
Tee 1
- 11:09 AM – Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
- 11:20 AM – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge
- 11:31 AM – Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
- 11:42 AM – Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole
- 11:53 AM – J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:04 PM – Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
- 12:15 PM – Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
- 12:26 PM – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:37 PM – Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
- 12:48 PM – Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 12:59 PM – Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim
- 1:10 PM – Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard
Tee 10
- 11:09 AM – Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard
- 11:20 AM – Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy
- 11:31 AM – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin
- 11:42 AM – Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren
- 11:53 AM – Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris
- 12:04 PM – Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun
- 12:15 PM – Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12:26 PM – Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose
- 12:37 PM – Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka
- 12:48 PM – Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:59 PM – Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:10 PM – Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman