Brandel Chamblee echoes Erik van Rooyen's 'gold' take on PGA Tour Signature Event qualification: "Read it, breathe it in and let it sink in"

Brandel Chamblee echoed Erik Van Rooyen's views on the PGA Tour's Signature events. Chamblee wears his heart on his sleeve and doesn't shy away from calling a spade a spade. Recently, Van Rooyen called out the tour and said he hates the idea of Signature events.

Brentley Romine from Golf Channel shared the quotes on his X account.

"I hate it (laughter)," Rooyen said. "I strongly believe that the strongest fields are the ones with the most players in them. The guys on the PGA Tour are so good. It’s so deep. I get that you’ve got the Scotties of the world, the Rorys of the world, and people want to see them, it’s entertaining."

"Like the PGA Championship coming up, for example, I think it’s the strongest field in the game, similar to The Players. I love competing, so selfishly, I want to compete against those guys. Again, really proud of playing my way into it," Rooyen said.

Reacting to this, Brandel Chamblee shared his tweet and wrote:

"This is just gold from Erik van Rooyen … read it, breathe it in, and let it sink in… because this is as much truth as Sir Issac Newton describing the laws of motion."

Meanwhile, Erik Van Rooyen had shared similar views last year during the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and said he disagreed with Rory McIlroy. He said (via NBC Sports):

"And Rory, I know he said he wants the Tour to be more cutthroat. Well, this is the most cutthroat sport there is; you miss the cut, you’re gone, bro. You’re not making money. … The NBA has over 300 guys playing. We have 144 guys playing [next week at The Players]; that’s not a lot, and more than half of them aren’t making money."

The South African pro golfer is in the field this week for the Truist Championship, the sixth Signature event on the PGA Tour this year.

When will Erik Van Rooyen tee off at the Truist Championship 2025?

Erik Van Rooyen is all set to tee off at 12:04 PM EDT for round one and is paired with Nick Taylor and J.J. Spaun for the first two rounds of the event. He coming into the event after a strong finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he finished runner-up for the event.

Here's the tee time for all golfers competing in the Truist Championship 2025 (all times in EDT):

Tee 1

11:09 AM – Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

11:20 AM – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge

11:31 AM – Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

11:42 AM – Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole

11:53 AM – J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

12:04 PM – Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

12:15 PM – Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth

12:26 PM – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

12:37 PM – Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa

12:48 PM – Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa

12:59 PM – Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim

1:10 PM – Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard

Tee 10

11:09 AM – Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard

11:20 AM – Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy

11:31 AM – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin

11:42 AM – Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren

11:53 AM – Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris

12:04 PM – Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun

12:15 PM – Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:26 PM – Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose

12:37 PM – Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, Sepp Straka

12:48 PM – Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

12:59 PM – Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:10 PM – Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More