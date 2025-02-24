Brandel Chamblee exposes PGA Tour’s major putting problem with Jack Nicklaus’ help

Brandel Chamblee is a former pro golfer and one of the most prominent golf analysts currently in professional golf. He is quite active on social media, especially X, and shares his unfiltered views without any hesitation.
Recently, the veteran caddie Kip Henley shared a tweet and asked for his followers' opinion on why putting has gotten worse on the PGA Tour in the last year. Reacting to this tweet, a fan questioned if any stats are supporting this and tagged Chamblee.
Brandel Chamblee replied to him and said stats do support this claim that the putting has gotten worse on the PGA Tour. He wrote:
"Yes, they do. On average players putt worse/make fewer putts over the last five years (2019-2024) than they did the first five years (2004-2008) of measurement and from every distance: 4-8 feet, 10-15, 15-20, 20-25 and >25 feet. This despite improvements in agronomy, green reading books (since banned) improved putting diagnostic tools, video, more prevalent putting coaches and increased use of aim-point.
"The reason for the decrease in putting success could be tougher hole locations on more slope, although I haven’t noticed this to be the case, more likely to me is either the areas around the hole are more chewed up because of increased shuffling around the hole due to green reading histrionics or players are simply overthinking reads. To which I always go back to this putt by Jack Nicklaus as an example of the intuitive process players have based upon decades of experience."
Along with this tweet, Brandel Chamblee shared a YouTube link to Jack Nicklaus' incredible 102-foot putt on the 10th green at Harbor Shores in 2010 as he played in the event along with Tom Watson and Johnny Miller for the ceremonial opening of the golf course.
Jack Nicklaus casually walked up to Johnny Miller's ball, who struggled to putt, and said there was no chance of putting it. However, the 18-time Major championship winner casually walked down and drained the 102-foot putt. Hence, Brandel Chamblee believes that players have lost this intuitive process.
Strokes gained putting from the PGA Tour 2024
Here are the rankings of strokes gained through putting from the 2024 PGA Tour season:
- Justin Suh - 0.742
- Aaron Baddeley - 0.720
- Denny McCarthy - 0.686
- Mackenzie Hughes - 0.665
- Max Greyserman - 0.625
- Pierceson Coody - 0.623
- Taylor Pendrith - 0.573
- Ben Silverman - 0.550
- S.H. Kim - 0.549
- Xander Schauffele - 0.546
- Jason Day - 0.541
- Thomas Detry - 0.532
- Harris English - 0.530
- Wyndham Clark - 0.502
- Jacob Bridgeman - 0.498
- Sam Burns - 0.496
- Beau Hossler - 0.490
- Matt Kuchar - 0.481
- Zach Johnson - 0.475
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 0.459
- Billy Horschel - 0.442
- Brendon Todd - 0.435
- Matt Fitzpatrick - 0.416
- Cameron Champ - 0.415
- Maverick McNealy - 0.406
- Adam Scott - 0.398
- Chad Ramey - 0.357
- Akshay Bhatia - 0.345
- Andrew Putnam - 0.342
- Robert MacIntyre - 0.321