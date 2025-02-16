Brandel Chamblee uses Scottie Scheffler to fire back at LIV CEO’s controversial “best players” comment

Golf commentator Brandel Chamblee has been a strong advocate of the PGA Tour, especially against LIV Golf supporters. He recently fired back at LIV CEO, Scott O'Neil's comment of the breakaway league boasting of the "best players in the world".

When LIV Golf was formed in 2022, a lot of players had defected to the league from the PGA Tour. The list included several notable players such as Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Brooks Koepka among others. More recently, Jon Rahm joined the Saudi-backed circuit last year.

As LIV Golf is currently in its fourth season, the league's new CEO Scott O'Neil claimed that the tour had the "best players in world" on its roster.

"You don’t have to look to far past our leaderboard to know that outside of the majors, if you want to see the best players in the world, there’s only one place to see it, and that’s at LIV."

Golf commentator Brandel Chamblee hit back at the comments on Sunday, citing the examples of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele's heroics at the Major championships last year. He also mentioned LIV Golf players' performance at the Majors.

Chamblee reshared NUCLR Golf's video of O'Neil on his X account to write:

"And yet their top 10 players average finish was outside the top 40 in the 34 majors they played last year… meanwhile Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler won 3 of the 4 majors in 2024 so maybe you only have to look far enough past their leaderboard to see a PGA Tour leaderboard."

Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele had undoubtedly been the stars of the PGA Tour's 2024 season. Scheffler won the Masters while Schauffele recorded two Major titles at the Open Championship and PGA Championship.

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau prevailed at the US Open. It was the only Major to not be won by either Scheffler or Schauffele last year.

"An agreement seems inevitable" - Brandel Chamblee on PIF x PGA Tour peace deal

Brandel Chamblee (Source: Getty)

Brandel Chamblee recently made his opinion on the PIF x PGA Tour peace deal negotiations clear. He had responded to a comment saying that he had changed his stance on LIV Golf.

Previously, Chamblee had hit back Phil Mickelson when the golfer had claimed that fans will have a better experience at a LIV Golf event than a PGA Tour event. The former had bashed the comment, criticizing the league's source of funding.

Last week, Chamblee had said at the WM Phoenix Open that he had an opportunity to play a round of golf with US President Donald Trump. The latter has been in support of LIV Golf since its inception. Reportedly, Trump had presented the league's case in front of the golf commentator.

Chamblee said that over time he understood why the PGA Tour was negotiating a deal with PIF. Although he still didn't agree with Trump, the conversation did "change" his mind.

A fan had then commented saying that Brandel Chamblee had changed his stance on LIV Golf. But he responded that he hadn't changed his "position" on the league and also talked about the "agreement".

"I didn’t say I changed my position on LIV—I still don’t like where the money comes from or the product—but I said an agreement seems inevitable now with Trump’s re-election. As much as I don’t like LIV, I miss seeing DeChambeau, [Koepka] and Rahm on tour."

Peace deal talks between the PIF and the PGA Tour have been going on since 2023.

