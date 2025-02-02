Brandel Chamblee responds to Phil Mickelson's criticism of the PGA Tour with "murderous regime" dig

Brandel Chamblee recently took a dig at 6-time Major Champion Phil Mickelson. During an appearance on The Joe Pomp Show, Mickelson said LIV Golf compared to the PGA Tour was a better experience for fans and their kids. Mickelson added he believes this will also be the reason LIV will succeed.

On X (fka Twitter), Golf.com uploaded Mickelson's video in which he discussed the above-mentioned issue in detail. This post by Golf.com was quote-tweeted by veteran golfer and current golf analyst Brandel Chamblee. The LIV Golf critic took a dig at Mickelson and the Saudi-backed event.

Chamblee wrote:

"So Phil says kids get a better experience at events funded by a murderous regime than at events funded by a philanthropic organization… got it."

Those who follow Brandel Chamblee know that this is not the first time he has spoken against LIV Golf. Chamblee, 62, has been critical of the event since its inception and has found himself in arguments online. One of his most famous and heated debates took place with current LIV Golfer Anthony Kim.

Brandel Chamblee recently also took a dig at the performance of LIV Golfers in Major championships

Brandel Chamblee during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament-Final Stage on December 9, 2022 - Source: Getty

On January 20th, 2025, a user on X put up a stat that showed odds for the 2025 PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club. Based on the stats provided by the user, six of the top fourteen golfers belonged to LIV Golf. This post from the user drew both positive and critical attention.

The one man who critiqued this post is Brandel Chamblee. Quote-tweeting the post, Chamblee went on to write about the performances of LIV Golfers in Major championships. The golf analyst also claimed that the game of the majority of LIV Golfers has fallen off due to lack of competition.

In his detailed post, Brandel Chamblee wrote:

"Mike, the “true world rankings” is a dubious phrase and not for the reasons LIV advocates think. Of the top 10 most recognizable LIV players in 2024, who could have played in 40 major championships, collectively they played in 34, and only had two top fives…both by Bryson DeChambeau… but as a group they had more missed cuts than top tens and as group averaged outside the top 40 in these 34 events… moreover Rahm finished in the top 10 in every LIV event he played in 2024 (this is more of a condemnation of the tour than an affirmation for him and LIV, as on the PGA Tour he has less than 50% top tens) while finishing 45th, MC and 7th in the three majors he played in 2024."

"The majority of LIV’s players game’s have fallen off, no doubt because of a lack of competition, and arguably because of a lack of motivation to compete at the highest level. So to your point, and I applaud you for making it, we do not need them at a PGA Tour event for it to be competitive," he further added.

In 2024, the only LIV Golfer who experienced success at a Major championship was Bryson DeChambeau. After four rounds of golf at the Pinehurst (Course No. 2), DeChambeau stunned popular PGA Tour golfers like Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and Tony Finau to win the 2024 U.S. Open.

