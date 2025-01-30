Brandel Chamblee took to social media and took a dig at the poor performances of LIV golfers in Major competitions. Chamblee's comments came after a user on X tagged Chamblee and mentioned that six of the top 14 in the 2025 PGA Championship odds are LIV golfers.

Chamblee quote-tweeted this post and wrote a detailed response in which he took a dig at golfers from LIV Golf. In his response, Chamblee also said that golfers from the Saudi-backed event were not needed in the PGA Tour for the tour to be competitive. He wrote:

"Mike, the “true world rankings” is a dubious phrase and not for the reasons LIV advocates think. Of the top 10 most recognizable LIV players in 2024, who could have played in 40 major championships, collectively they played in 34,and only had two top fives…both by Bryson DeChambeau… but as a group they had more missed cuts than top tens and as group averaged outside the top 40 in these 34 events… moreover Rahm finished in the top 10 in every LIV event he played in 2024 (this is more of a condemnation of the tour than an affirmation for him and LIV, as on the PGA Tour he has less than 50% top tens) while finishing 45th, MC and 7th in the three majors he played in 2024.

"The majority of LIV’s players game’s have fallen off, no doubt because of a lack of competition, and arguably because of a lack of motivation to compete at the highest level. So to your point, and I applaud you for making it, we do not need them at a PGA Tour event for it to be competitive."

You can check Brandel Chamblee's tweet below:

Chamblee, 62, has been a vocal critic of LIV Golf for the longest time. As a matter of fact, the popular analyst has also indulged in debates on social media, popularly with LIV Golf professional Anthony Kim.

Brandel Chamblee also slammed LIV Golf earlier this month

Ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf season which begins in February, it was announced the Saudi-backed tour had secured a new TV deal with Fox Sports. Brandel Chamblee quote-tweeted a post mentioning the same and expressed his desire to see the financials behind this deal.

This response from Chamblee was met with a user criticizing the former PGA Tour player for not covering LIV Golf in a positive light. Chamblee was quick to quote tweet this user and in his response, he took a massive shot at LIV. He wrote:

"Why would anyone who is not being paid to obscure their objectivity “cover” LIV in a positive manner. The money comes from the sewer and the product stinks worse than the source."

You can check Brandel Chamblee's tweet below:

This is just one of the many instances in which Chamblee has spoken against LIV Golf. Last year in December, the popular analyst was seen criticizing Jon Rahm. Likewise, before criticizing Rahm, he had also taken a dig at golfers from LIV Golf for not being able to perform well in Major championships.

