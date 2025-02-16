WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau stars in promotional video for emerging golf company

9-time PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau recently appeared in a promotional video for LA Golf, an emerging golf company. The video was released to advertise a new golf driver design, which LA Golf produced in collaboration with the PGA Tour star.

The video commercial was uploaded on LA Golf’s official Instagram page and later on Flushing It Golf’s X page. It teased the features of the new golf driver in a hilarious way.

Watch the video here:

The promotional video is set in an LA Golf office, where a tour guide can be seen giving some visitors a tour of the place. In the video, she informs the visitors that LA Golf is the only golf company that manufactures its clubs in the United States. She also mentions that LA Golf also makes shafts and golf balls.

Besides Bryson DeChambeau, the promotional video also features appearances from pro golfer Dustin Johnson, and entertainment journalist and PGA Tour contributor, Jason Kennedy.

LA Golf’s new golf driver is fashioned to have consistent spin rates and ball flights. According to the company, the bulge of the driver's face is also designed to match the player's swing.

Bryson DeChambeau signed an endorsement deal with LA Golf in 2018 and since then, has been heavily involved with the company.

Bryson DeChambeau believes there is a “bigger and better” future for LIV Golf Adelaide

DeChambeau is currently competing in the ongoing LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Course. In an interview following the first round, he revealed that he enjoys playing at LIV Golf Adelaide because he believes it’s one of the best events on the Saudi-backed schedule.

“I mean, I think only God knows that. I don't know exactly what it's going to be like. I know it's going to continue to be bigger and better each and every year. Certainly this is one of the best LIV events if not the best LIV event on our schedule, and it's a joy coming back here with the fans and the people and the atmosphere," DeChambeau said.

"This is what LIV Golf is about. This is what we all thought it was going to be every single week, and it's going to get there. We're going to work to continue to make that happen,” he added (Via ASAP Sports)

The 31-year-old American golfer and captain of Crushers GC also opened up about the difficulty of the course.

“It was a battle out there. This golf course had a lot of bite to it. I was 4-under through 9 and playing really good golf, and the 9th hole kind of stuck it to me, and I made a couple bad swings. It'll get you out there. Just a couple swings will get you. That's what makes this golf course so difficult right now.”

Bryson DeChambeau carded a four-under 68 in the first round and finished at T9 in the second round of the event.

