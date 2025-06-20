Brandel Chamblee says he would impose $250,000 fine on PGA Tour pros for using F-bombs if he were commissioner

Brandel Chamblee recently made waves by repeatedly criticizing LIV Golf and their players. However, he recently sat down with Matt Wallace, where the duo talked about a lot of issues. Chamblee also shared what he would do if he were appointed as the PGA Tour Commissioner.

The Tour has got their latest Commissioner in Brian Rolapp, who has two decades of experience at the NFL. Before he became a golf analyst, Chamblee was a PGA Tour professional. The former golfer's latest jab was at Tour pros who ended up swearing at the U.S. Open last week.

Oakmont Country Club's tough setting frustrated almost every big name on the roster. Some of the pros, especially Shane Lowry, said the F-word during the live broadcast. Now, Chamblee's latest comments on the Sky Sports Golf podcast with Wallace hinted towards the analyst's stance against F-bombs.

In the video, Brandel Chamblee talked about players not being held accountable for their foul language on the course.

"The entitlement of this era is the unfortunate aspect of all of the concessions in this game being made for top-tier players and nobody's holding them accountable. They get away with dropping F-bombs on the air...," said Chamblee [1:05:00 onwards].

While talking about this matter, the golf analyst also shared a remedy he would apply if he ever became the PGA Tour Commissioner. In his statement, Brandel Chamblee talked about imposing a fine (1:06:00 onwards):

"If I were the commissioner for a week, there wouldn't be none. It would end. You're fined $250,000 every time I hear an F-bomb on the air and it doubles every F-bomb...," he added.

"we all know the players that do it just dropping F-bombs left, right, and center... that's a lack of self-awareness."

It's also worth noting that this is not the first time Brandel Chamblee has talked about changing or imposing a regulation on the Tour.

When Brandel Chamblee wanted to change a rule if he were the PGA Tour Commissioner

Back in 2020, Chamblee sat down with Rich Lerner on the Golf Central channel to discuss existing rules and regulations of the PGA Tour. The golf analyst talked about how he wanted the system of the PGA Tour to award players based on their strong performances.

In his statement, Brandel Chamblee expressed that he would like to get rid of two particular exemption criteria of the PGA Tour if he ever walked into the office as a Commissioner.

"But one of the worst rules in golf that the PGA Tour has — well, they have two of them. The Top 50 and Top 25 all-time money list exemption. If I were commissioner for a day, the very first thing I would do is get rid of those exemptions," he said during the show (as quoted by Golf.com)

Chamblee currently serves as the studio analyst for Golf Central. He is widely popular for his sharp opinions on the sport.

