Brandel Chamblee steals the show with 'kiss cam' appearance during Stephen Curry's big round at Magic game

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee was recently spotted at an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic. While Stephen Curry stole the limelight during the game, Brandel Chamblee and his wife, Bailey, also received cheers after sharing a kiss when they were featured on the Kiss Cam.

On Thursday, February 27, the Golden State Warriors were up against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Among the attendees were Brandel Chamblee and his wife Bailey who were cheering for Magic. They were also accompanied by Golf Channel's anchor Rich Lerner.

Chamblee took to X to share his kiss came clip from the game.

"We made the Kiss Cam at the Magic game and watched Curry score 56 and got the best basketball commentary from my partner," he wrote on X.

Speaking of the game, it was completely Curry’s show as the star athlete scored 56 points for the Warriors. This marked his 14th game with 50 or more points. He made 12 three-pointers to help the Warriors secure a 121-115 victory over the Magic.

Who is Brandel Chamblee's wife?

Brandel Chamblee is known as the guy with great hair who got married in December 2016. While Chamblee is a former PGA Tour professional turned golf analyst, his wife is also quite accomplished.

Bailey is a journalist and has worked on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive, the US Open, and several other projects.

Speaking about her childhood in an interview with A. Putnam, Bailey revealed that while growing up, she played many sports but wasn't interested in golf.

"I have two older brothers, so we were just always outside playing, throwing baseballs, basketballs, whatever—you name it," she said.

"I was in the middle of my freshman basketball season in high school when I was 14 years old, and I noticed that I had some knee issues. Sometimes I couldn't even walk without falling to the ground; my knees would just give out on me, and I would fall over," she added.

She revealed that she was diagnosed with osteochondritis dissecans, a genetic degenerative cartilage disorder in her knees. After undergoing knee surgery, she stopped playing basketball and took up golf instead.

"My father taught me how to play when I was 15, the summer before my sophomore year in high school," she added. "I ended up just switching to golf and playing just that. I got a scholarship and played at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia, and the rest is history. I'm so entrenched in golf."

Since then, Bailey has been involved in the golf industry and has been working as an Adjunct Professor of Sports Broadcasting at Arizona State University since 2023.

