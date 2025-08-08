'Breakfast ball': Golf world reacts to John Daly’s 'greatest' range session

John Daly gave fans a moment to remember during the greatest range session of all time, and fans were cheering for him. A video posted by the PGA Tour on X showed Daly hitting balls on the range in his trademark style, wearing a black upperwear and eye-catching orange pants.In the clip, Daly missed his first tee shot but followed it up with a smooth strike. After connecting well with the ball, he smiled and said:“I just popped everything. That’s perfect. Let’s go play.”NUCLR GOLF reshared the clip, jokingly calling it a 'greatest' range session. The caption read:&quot;⛳️🏌️ John Daly with the greatest range session of all-time 🤣&quot;Fans online quickly reacted to the video with comments on X. One wrote:“Breakfast ball,”Another fan claimed:&quot;Wasted talent, John had the talent to be one of the great’s.&quot;“Probably the most talented golf athlete of all time, no joke,” another said.Others chimed in with praise:“One of a kind. Love John,&quot; another added.“The legend!” One simply wrote.Screenshot of fan reactions from NUCLR Golf's post (via X)Known for his massive drives, John Daly was one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour during his prime. In a 2022 appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Daly recalled how he once had a faster ball speed than Bryson DeChambeau. He said:“I looked at the monitor at The Masters last year, and [DeChambeau] was at 200 or 205 mph ball speed. I was like, ‘Nick [Faldo], I was at 220 mph’ with the balata ball. I was carrying it 330 to 340 yards, and that’s not even with a driver.”His dominance off the tee is reflected in his PGA Tour stats from 1991 to 2003, where he led the driving distance charts nearly every year:1991 – 288.9 yards (1st)1992 – 283.4 yards (1st)1993 – 288.9 yards (1st)1995 – 289.0 yards (1st)1996 – 288.8 yards (1st)1997 – 302.0 yards (1st)1998 – 299.4 yards (1st)1999 – 305.6 yards (1st)2000 – 301.4 yards (1st)2001 – 306.7 yards (1st)2002 – 306.8 yards (1st)2003 – 314.3 yards (2nd)While John Daly may have exaggerated a few details, there’s no denying he was the biggest hitter of his generation.This season, John Daly has played in eight events on the PGA Tour Champions circuit. He hasn’t recorded a win or a top-10 finish yet. Most recently, he competed at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, where he finished T67 at 5-over par.John Daly made a Hollywood cameo in Happy Gilmore 2John Daly recently made an appearance in the newly released Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix. He played a humorous, fictional version of himself, a homeless man living in the main character’s garage. The lead role was played by actor Adam Sandler.After the film’s release, Daly took to Instagram to thank Sandler for including him in the project. He also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, writing:“The best kinda stories come outta chaos! Cannot thank my brother @adamsandler for including me in #happygilmore2 and sharing some of my chaos! Out now on @netflix @realchrismcdonald Behind the scenes... enjoy my photo dump of my garage home, hand sanitizer, my family on the set &amp; sharing a heater with Chubbs—😆🌟🎬🍿&quot;John Daly later posted a few outtakes that didn’t make it to the final cut. One showed him joking around with Christopher McDonald, who returned as Shooter McGavin. Another clip featured Daly sinking a golf ball into a boot on a fireplace. That trick shot got a big cheer from the cast, including a hug from Sandler.The golf comedy also included cameos from top golf stars such as Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Charley Hull.