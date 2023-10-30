BREAKING: Fenway Sports Group’s Boston TGL team reveals name and brand identity

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led TGL team, previously known as Boston TGL, has recently unveiled its new name and brand identity. Now known as Boston Common Golf, the team will be a part of the inaugural TGL season in January 2024.

The aim of naming the team, which is backed by Fenway Sports Group, was to keep something that was central to Boston. They collaborated with Doubleday & Cartwright to bring about a new name and brand identity for the team.

Teddy Werner, team Gov. and Fenway Sports Management said via Sports Business Journal:

“This was coming up with something from scratch in a league that has yet to launch. So, we truly had a blank canvas. It presents an exciting opportunity, but also daunting.”

The team's logo is a tribute to the Frog Pond, which is a part of the Boston Common Park. Werner said that the name is rooted in storytelling and history and is something relatable to the entirety of Boston. Over 300 names were considered for the team before they settled on Boston Common Golf

Doubleday & Cartwright Creative Dir Esteban Irwin spoke about how the evolution of golf fit into the idea of Boston Common golf:

“It was a really great experience creating a team from scratch in a new league. What golf is starting to evolve into. Representing something different that’s approachable."

Boston Common Golf looking to unify golfers and golf community at TGL

The uniforms for the Boston Common Golf team will be somewhat like those at the Laver Cup. While there will not be a set uniform, golfers will wear similar colors - in this case, they will be green and white. Team officials stated that players will wear branded clothes during the warmups.

Werner said that Fanatics will be producing league as well as team-branded merchandise, which will be available for presale in early January.

“This just hits on everything from historical significance to where this is headed in the future,” Werner said of the brand. “It’s got purpose.”

So far, TGL has announced five teams that will be playing in their inaugural season including Boston Common Golf, San Francisco, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York City, and Atlanta.