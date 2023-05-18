BREAKING: Florida judge rules against Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend in sexual harassment case

Florida judge has ruled against Tiger Woods's former girlfriend Erica Herman in a sexual harassment case filed by her earlier this year. Herman allegedly accused Woods of forcefully making her sign a non-disclosure agreement ahead of the start of their relationship in 2017.

She moved in to live with the golfer in his mansion. However, the couple broke up last year and Herman was reportedly kicked out of the house.

Meanwhile, the agreement does not allow Herman to share anything about his relationship with Woods in public. So, she filed a case to nullify the agreement and sued Woods for $30 million in damages.

The hearing was scheduled on Wednesday, May 17 in which Florida Judge Elizabeth Metzger rejected Erica Herman's complaint by saying that it was a mutual contract and called her allegation "vague and threadbare."

Metzger released a statement saying:

“Herman has had the opportunity (to) provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, however, she has not done so."

The Judges highlighted that Erica Herman had sufficient time to present evidence but she failed to do so.

Tiger Woods' attorney released Erica Herman's email

Tiger Woods' legal team previously published emails sent between Woods' lawyer Christopher J.Hubman and Erica Herman regarding the NDA signed in 2017.

Woods' legal team alleged in a court statement on May 9 that Hubman shared the first draft of the contract with Herman on July 13, 2017.

"As a follow up to our conversation, attached please find a revised NDA which addresses the matters we discussed, i.e., taking pictures of the kids and your employment by TWJ."

However, she requested certain modifications. On August 7, 2017, Herman responded to his email with the following:

“My only concern is if by chance TW does something that brings our relationship to an end, do I automatically loose my job? I don't have any problems with what's in the document because I wouldn't go public or use anything I know to hurt him or the kids but with my whole life in his hands now I would want to have some kind of control over my future in the business. If something happened 5-10 years down the road I don't want to be in my 40's heartbroken and jobless. Thoughts?”

Hubman responded by writing:

"In my mind, your employment by The Woods Jupiter and your personal relationship with TW are two separate items. I don't think the end of one automatically impacts the other ... although I admit it could be complicated. It will most likely depend on the terms, condition or reason for the relationship ending.

"The NDA doesn't address the terms of your TWJ employment...only the dissemination and control of information that you become privy to as a result of your personal and professional relationship with TW."

Tiger Woods' team submitted multiple pieces of evidence confirming that Erica Herman signed the deal. Herman's attorney tried to defend his client but failed as they don't have valid evidence.

