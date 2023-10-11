Lydia Ko and Jason Day, two of the top players on their respective tours, will be teaming up at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

The Grant Thornton Invitational is a brand new mixed-team Challenge Season event that puts 16 LPGA and 16 PGA Tour players together in a unique co-ed tournament. It's very rare for LPGA players and PGA players to cross over, but this new event will do just that.

Expand Tweet

Day is currently ranked 23rd in the world by OWGR. He's one of the best golfers out there by most metrics. On the LPGA Tour, Ko is the 12th ranked golfer in the world after slipping out of the top 10.

Either way, these are two excellent golfers who are at the peak of their powers. It's unlikely that any pairing for the Grant Thornton will have more star power than this.

Lydia Ko excited to partner with Jason Day

This is a very exciting partnership, one that will drive viewers to the new event. Not many people may have been aware of this unprecedented tournament, but they definitely are now.

Lydia Ko and Jason Day are partnering together

Lydia Ko is looking forward to partnering with Jason Day, as she revealed to LPGA Tour:

“I obviously really wanted to play in the event. I always love team format events. I don't really have the opportunity to play in many team-format tournaments, so I was super excited. No matter who you're playing with, it's just such a great experience, and I think it's great for golf in general."

She continued:

“I've always liked Jason Day as the golfer, but he just seems like a great person, has a great family with his kids and his wife. I don’t think we’ve officially met or had a long conversation before, so I’m excited to pick his brain. Obviously, him being from Australia and me from New Zealand, (we’re) like Team Down Under, so I’m super excited for December to come around.”

Day has not commented publicly, but it's very likely that the star golfer is equally as excited to partner with someone from a similar region of the world in this exciting new tournament.

The tournament is going to be held from December 4 to December 10.