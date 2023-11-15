BREAKING: SoFi Stadium dome collapse raises concerns for TGL matches

The dome of the SoFi Stadium at the campus of the Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida collapsed recently due to a temporary power failure in the arena. This has raised several concerns if the planned tech-forward Tiger Woods' TGL would be delayed.

In a recent statement by a TGL official to Golf.com, the spokesperson revealed that the "temporary power system" failed overnight causing the roof of the stadium to collapse.

However, it was mentioned that no injuries happened and neither was the technology affected. The spokesperson also assured that the league would go ahead as planned on January 9, 2024.

"An overnight failure to the temporary power system used during the construction phase caused partial deflation and limited damage to the air-supported dome section of the site. The dome section has been further deflated by our crew and will remain down while they work to remedy the situation. There were no injuries, and no technology was impacted. Other work on site will continue," the TGL spokesperson said.

NUCLR GOLF, a popular golf page on X (formerly known as Twitter), updated the fans about the dome structure at SoFi Stadium being deflated due to a power failure.

However, the post also mentioned that there was less information available on how the unfortunate incident affects the TGL's preparation for the January kick-off.

The SoFi Stadium is built on a 250,000 square foot area and has a 75-foot high apex. The venue is expected to accommodate around 1,600 people in a TGL match.

Who will be playing at the SoFi Stadium in the Tiger Woods' TGL?

The upcoming tech-forward league co-founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports, in association with the PGA Tour, will kick off on January 9, 2024. It will have six teams with four players each, resulting in a total of 24 players.

Meanwhile, the reigning Masters Championship winner Jon Rahm announced his withdrawal from the inaugural season of the league. He cited the scheduling behind his decision to withdraw his name. The TGL stated they would announce his replacement soon.

The players confirmed to participate in the upcoming league are as follows:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Matt Fitzpatrick

Max Homa

Wyndham Clark

Tom Kim

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Cam Young

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Rickie Fowler

Justin Thomas

Sahith Theegala

Lucas Glover

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Min Woo Lee

Billy Horschel

Kevin Kisner

The TGL matches will have a Modern Match Play format consisting of two sessions. The first session of matches will have 9 holes of "Triples", while the second session of matches will have 6 holes of "Singles" matches.