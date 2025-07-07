Brian Campbell dubs being in the Ryder Cup conversation ‘wild’ after John Deere Classic win

Brian Campbell beat Emiliano Grillo in a one-hole playoff to win the John Deere Classic 2025. The win at TPC Deere Run was the 32-year-old’s second playoff win in less than seven months, after Mexico Open in February. Owing to the latest win, the California native has found himself in the Ryder Cup conversation.

Campbell vaulted to 28th in FedExCup standings and 55th in the Official World Golf Rankings with the win on Sunday. Playing just his second full season on Tour, the former Korn Ferry Tour regular is now pondering the longshot possibility of joining the US side at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black this September. The two-time PGAT winner said he loves the team competition but added that him being in the selection conversation is ‘wild.’

The golfer admitted having ‘no thought’ about making the Ryder Cup squad ahead of John Deere Classic and said he’s now looking forward to it.

Brian Campbell said in the winner’s press conference, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Well, I've had no thought about that (Ryder Cup) whatsoever. I just know how much I love the Ryder Cup, and to let alone be in the same conversation as the Ryder Cup is wild… So, the best thing I can do is just keep working on what I'm doing and keep moving forward. I think we'll see what happens when that comes around.”

For the unversed, Campbell played his rookie PGA Tour campaign in 2016-17. He spent seven years in and out of the circuit before making a full comeback three years ago. He is now being dubbed a strong captain’s pick for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

Brian Campbell’s PGA Tour season so far

Brian Campbell leapt 60 places from 115 on the Official World Golf Rankings to sit 55th after his John Deere Classic 2025 win on Sunday. It is pertinent to note that this was the 32-year-old’s second win in a mixed season. For the unversed, the golfer’s wins are the only two top-10 finishes he’s managed this year.

Campbell has so far made cuts at only 6 of 14 official starts, excluding withdrawals at the Sony Open and the Memorial Tournament. The University of Illinois alum finished T32 at the Masters, his best finish outside of the two wins this season.

Notably, he came into the John Deere Classic on the back of a missed cut at U.S. Open. However, he managed a victory and bagged the winner’s paycheck of $1,512,000, his biggest of the year, to take his 2025 earnings to $3,174,659.

Here is the complete breakdown of Brian Campbell’s 2025 season so far:

Sony Open in Hawaii: Withdrawn

The American Express: T51 – $21,032

Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: 1st – $1,260,000

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T48 – $23,805

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Missed Cut

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut

Valspar Championship: Missed Cut

Masters Tournament: T32 – $121,538

RBC Heritage: T32 – $109,083

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Missed Cut

Truist Championship: T34 – $95,063

PGA Championship: T55 – $32,138

Charles Schwab Challenge: Missed Cut

the Memorial Tournament: Withdrawn

U.S. Open: Missed Cut

John Deere Classic: 1st – $1,512,000

For the unversed, Brian Campbell has qualified for The Open Championship 2025 at Royal Portrush.

