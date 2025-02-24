Brian Campbell recognizes ‘insane talent’ who almost beat him at Mexico Open

Brian Campbell won the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld on Sunday. The 31-year-old golfer, who turned pro in 2015, took his maiden PGA Tour by defeating 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter in a playoff. Following the narrow win, Campbell acknowledged his rival’s ‘insane talent.’

Ad

Notably, Campbell and Potgieter shot 71 each and made a birdie on the 18th in regulation to start the playoff with a par. Interestingly, the American cashed in on a huge break as his playoff tee shot bounced out of the trees and back into play. The former Korn Ferry Tour star turned it into a birdie on the second extra hole to take the win at Vidanta Vallarta. The champion golfer acknowledged his luck and lauded Potgieter.

Ad

Trending

Campbell recalled watching Potgieter win The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Korn Ferry last year, making him the youngest winner in the circuit history at 19 years. He said the future is ‘bright’ for the now-20-year-old.

Brian Campbell said, as quoted by Tee Scripts:

“Aldrich (Potgieter), keep doing what you're doing, obviously it's working. I said it for a long time, he's a pretty insane talent. If he just keeps doing what he's doing, he's going to be just fine. We saw him on the Korn Ferry win the very first tournament of the year and yeah, man, you know, future's bright for him, for sure.”

Ad

It is pertinent to note that Campbell’s Mexico Open win on Sunday qualified him for the Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship, along with the remaining five Signature Events on the PGA schedule. The golfer dubbed it an ‘unreal’ position to be in.

Aldrich Potgieter opens up about his Mexico Open loss

Brian Campbell, who was winless in 186 starts on the Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR combined, took his maiden victory by a lucky break on Sunday. Aldrich Potgieter, who won The Amateur Championship 2022 at 17, twice hit the 18th fairway in the playoff and made par both times. Despite this, Campbell snatched the momentum with a shot that bounced off the trees.

Ad

The South African, who started the final round with a one-shot lead and led the field in driving distance, failed to see the win through.

Reacting to his loss at the Mexico Open, Potgieter said on Sunday, as quoted by PGATOUR.com:

“Hopefully, my time will come soon…”

The young golfer further admitted having an episode fighting the pressure during the final round.

He added:

“Pressure is a big thing. You can't beat it. You just have to learn and adjust to it the next time… I'm really happy with how I played this week and trying to do that the following week I guess. If you told me I would get second place before the week started, I would definitely have taken it. We're just happy to have gotten into a playoff.”

Potgieter reiterated not being at his best on Sunday and admitted “having to chase the whole time.” He claimed being ‘really happy’ with the outcome despite facing the narrow loss at the Mexico Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback