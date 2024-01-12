Brian Harman among the 3 players Paige Spiranac “loves” who can challenge for the win at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

Paige Spiranac has the habit of sharing her picks, for certain tournaments, with her fans. The Sony Open in Hawaii, which began on Thursday, January 11, was no exception as Spiranac named Brian Harman as one of the three picks.

Spiranac used her X (formerly Twitter) account to post the list of players she feels have the best chance of prevailing at Waialae Country Club. She also included other names for the Top 10, sharing her opinion, and also named her "sentimental pick."

Paige Spiranac voted for Brian Harman, the reigning Open Championship champion, to win the Sony Open in Hawaii. The former pro golfer believes that Corey Conners and Sahith Theegala also have a strong chance of winning the title.

Matt Kuchar and J.T. Poston are among Paige Spiranac's picks to finish in the Top 10, but she also showed complete trust in Denny McCarthy and Tyrrell Hatton, describing them as:

"2 players I always pick and will continue to pick until they win."

According to The Golf News Net, Brian Harman has the fifth-best chance of winning this week in Hawaii (+2200). Corey Conners (+2800) and Sahith Theegala (+3300) are also well placed.

Exploring Paige Spiranac's picks for the Sony Open in Hawaii

It would not be a surprise if any of Paige Spiranac's picks were to win the Sony Open in Hawaii. All three mentioned by her, as favorites to win the title, are in excellent form.

Brian Harman finished T5 in The Sentry last week, while in his previous opening (Hero World Challenge) he finished T8.

Sahith Theegala deserves a separate mention, as his game has taken off in recent months. Theegala won the Fortinet Championship in September, finished T9 at the ZOZO Championship in October, and T9 at the Grant Thornton Invitational in December. A week ago he finished runner-up at Kapalua Golf Resort.

Corey Conners, meanwhile, has had just three starts in the last three months. The Canadian finished T44 at the RSM Classic, was second at the Grant Thornton Invitational, and T33 at The Sentry last week.

According to The Golf News Net, the golfers with the best chance of winning the Sony Open are Ludvig Aberg (+1200), followed by Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton (+1400), another of Spiranac's favorites. Others with good options are Russell Henley (+1800) and Eric Cole (+3000).

Among the players selected by Spiranac, only McCarthy has already finished his first round, with a score of -2. Harman and Hatton are playing for even par at 16th and 17th respectively. Theegala, Conners and Kuchar have not yet started their hunt in the tournament.