Brian Harman's Open Championship win was predicted by voice behind Family Guy character 5 years ago

Brian Harman's first major win came about two weeks ago. He showed sheer dominance at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club to secure a victory at the Open Championship by a massive margin of six strokes.

However, unbeknownst to many, back in 2018, the late comedian and actor Norm Macdonald predicted Harman's victory at majors. He claimed that the golfer would win it with the perfection of his golf club, which he called 'the blade'. Although, he predicted The Masters to be the 36-year-old golfer's first victory.

SNL alum Macdonald, who voiced the characted Death on "The Family Guy", wrote in his tweet:

"I love watching you, Brian. You have it all. You can hit it a mile, and feather it around the greens, but what will win you your majors, the Masters likely being your first, is your easy perfection with the blade. Respect."

Brian Harman replied to the legendary comedian-actor and thanked him for praising his skills. He wrote in his reply:

"Not every day that a comedy legend sticks up for you!! Thanks Norm!"

As per his brother Neil, Norm was diagnosed with multiple myeloma back in 2013; however, the comedian-actor did not reveal it publicly. Despite multiple rounds of chemotherapy and surgeries, Norm Macdonald died on September 14, 2021 after suffering from acute Leukemia.

What were the rewards Brian Harman recieved after winning the Open Championship?

After constantly topping the leaderboard of the final major tournament from the second day, the 36-year-old American professional golfer claimed his first major win at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. His victory is considered one of the most dominating wins in the last few years of major history.

The Open Championship 2023 fetched him a whopping $3 million paycheck and the prestigious Claret Jug, which he will keep until next year. However, Brian Harman recieved a replica of the cup as the original Jug is kept at R&A’s St Andrews clubhouse. Although, that's a different story to tell!

Biran Harma with the Claret Jug at the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

He also recieved a gold medal, which has been a customory practice since 1872 when the challenge belt was replaced. He also received the accolade of being the Champion Golfer of the Year.

Brian Harman will get a direct invitation to the Open Championship until the age of 60, i.e., till 2047. He will also get five-year continuous inivitations to all the other majors and the Players Championship too.

He has also secured a spot in the upcoming Ryder Cup 2023. He was awarded 6,000 points, which took him to third place in the biennial event rankings. In addition to that, he jumped to a career-best 10th position in the Official World Golf Rankings after recieving 100 points. He also recieved 600 FedEx Cup points that took him to sixth rank in the post-season playoff rankings.