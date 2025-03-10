"Bring back the hat" - Tiger Woods' outfit at the 1994 U.S. Am has fans talking on social media

In 1994, Golf legend Tiger Woods lifted the trophy at the U.S. Amateur while sporting a fashionable straw hat. Fans have recently taken to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the video of his iconic win, saying his hat should make a comeback.

Tiger Woods’ professional golf career started as early as 1996. He has since secured a record 82 PGA Tour wins and 41 European Tour wins. The 49-year-old American golfer has won 15 Major Championships, including the Masters Tournament five times.

One of Woods’ earliest career victories was at the 1994 U.S. Amateur at TPC Sawgrass. In a video posted by NUCLR GOLF on X, Woods was spotted wearing a striped shirt, shorts, and a straw hat in the final round of the tournament, and fans have expressed their love for the look.

“Bring back the hat!” one fan said.

"Nice outfit!" another fan said.

Other fans took to the social media platform to give their opinions about the hat and also to acknowledge Woods as a legendary golfer.

“Why did he stop rocking that style of hat?” an X user asked.

“Nice outfit!” another user added.

“The greatest that has or will ever play the game. You’ll never see another like him. What a phenomenal golfer,” one X user acknowledged.

“This is when alot of people first learned of Tiger! One of his first big big fist pumps!” a user on X said.

When Woods won the tournament, he proceeded to celebrate by pumping his fists excitedly, which was the first of many iconic celebrations to come.

Fans also referred to Tiger Woods’ victory as a “great comeback” over Trip Kuehne, who was initially in the lead.

“The straw hat, no” - When Tiger Woods spoke about his outfit to the 1994 U.S. Am

Interestingly, this is not the first time fans have asked Tiger Woods to bring back some elements of his outfit from the 1994 U.S. Am. In 2019, he admitted that his outfit for the game was not the best, and he also said he wasn’t planning on bringing the straw hat back.

“The straw hat, no. I’m not bringing that back,” Tiger Woods said via PGA Tour.

Woods’ victory at TPC Sawgrass did not come easy. After 13 holes in the final round, the 49-year-old PGA Tour star was initially 6 strokes behind American golfer Trip Kuehne. However, he managed to pick up the pace and was only three strokes down when he had nine holes left to play.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner later evened the score by shooting a birdie on the par-5 16th hole. He also shot another birdie on the 17th hole, narrowly missing the water. Shortly after, Kuehne made a bogey, and Woods shot the winning stroke on the 18th hole, winning the game two strokes ahead of Kuehne.

