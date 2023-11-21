Brooks Koepka deletes his comment trolling LIV Golf over the 2024 schedule

Brooks Koepka publicly vented his frustration at the delay in announcing the official schedule of the 2024 LIV Golf. The American hit the Saudi circuit in a now-deleted comment over next year's schedule.

LIV Golf League shared a post on its Instagram account sharing the screenshot of the DMs of its league players. The series asked the fans to comment on whose DM they would reply.

The DMs are from golfers including Phil Mickelson, who texted, "Short game lesson?"

Bryson DeChambeau wrote, "Come and hit some bombs with me!?"

"Down for OKC Thunder game courtside," wrote Talor Gooch, while Cameron Smith commented, "Let's hit the putting green!"

"Wanna go finishing?", asked Dustin Johnsom and Bubba Watson said, "Come and feed the goats with me?"

While fans commented who's messages they wanted to reply to, Brooks Koepka jumped into the comments section to write:

"The DM with the schedule for next year would be nice."

He later deleted his comment and it is no longer available on social media.

Brooks Koepka, who plays on the LIV Golf in 2023, is having a fantastic season. He also had remarkable outings in the majors, which earned him a position on the Ryder Cup roster. He was the sole golfer from LIV to compete in the biennial competition.

Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship and also finished second at the Masters earlier this year.

LIV Golf confirms its return to Australia in 2024

Earlier this month, Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, confirmed their return to Australia in 2024. This year, LIV Golf has one of the most successful outings in Adelaide and fans are thrilled to know the tournament will return to the country next year.

LIV Golf Adelaide 2024 will take place from April 26 and will run through the weekend to conclude on April 28 at The Grange Golf Club.

Announcing the LIV Golf Adelaide 2024 schedule, Norman told reporters:

"The inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide showed the world how global audiences are embracing LIV Golf, which is breathing new life into the sports."

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour merged with the LIV Golf. However, the agreement is currently being investigated by the US government and the decision will probably be announced by December 2023.

Fans believe that LIV officials are waiting for the court's verdict before announcing their roster for 2024. The LIV Golf 2023 concluded in October with the Maimi Team Championship.