Golf insider highlights a troubling major stat for Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 22, 2025 05:00 GMT
PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn
The Open Championship, the fourth and final major tournament of the year, concluded its final round on Sunday at Royal Portrush. Following the tournament’s conclusion, golf insider Dan Rapaport listed several big-name golfers who failed to make a top-10 spot in any of the majors this season.

One day after Scottie Scheffler clinched the 2025 Open Championship title, Rapaport shared a tweet that read,

“Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka, Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith combined to post *one* top 10 in the majors this year.”
Agreeably, the only golfer on Rapaport’s list who made a top-10 spot in a major tournament this season is Joaquin Niemann. The LIV Golf player missed the cut in the US Open and the Open Championship. However, he performed way better in the PGA Championship and tied for eighth position.

Meanwhile, Niemann’s fellow LIV golfer, Brooks Koepka, missed the cut in all major tournaments this year, except the US Open. He tied for 12th at Oakmont Country Club after scoring 6-over 286.

Another LIV golfer, Cameron Smith, teed off in all four major tournaments of the year and missed the cut in all of them. On the other hand, PGA Tour star Sepp Straka missed the cut in all the major tournaments, except the Open Championship. He tied for 52nd position after making even par across 72 holes at Royal Portrush.

Justin Thomas missed the cut in the PGA Championship and the US Open. He tied for 36th in the Masters and 34th in the Open Championship.

How many major championship titles does Brooks Koepka have?

LIV Golf star and five-time major champion, Brooks Koepka - Image Source: Imagn
Brooks Koepka turned pro in 2012 and has won nine PGA Tour events and seven European Tour events. He also holds five major championship titles.

Koepka’s first major championship victory was at the 2017 US Open, which was held at Erin Hills. He clinched the title with a 16-under 272, four strokes ahead of the runners-up. The following year, he won the PGA Championship and then successfully defended his US Open title after winning the tournament for a second time.

In 2019, Brooks Koepka successfully put up yet another title defense when he won the PGA Championship with an 8-under 272. He then went through a drought, and he was unable to secure another major championship title for the next four years.

Koepka’s dry spell came to an end when he won the 2023 PGA Championship with a 9-under 271. Altogether, he has three PGA Championship titles and two US Open titles. His best result in the Masters Tournament is a tie for second place, and his best in the Open Championship is a tie for fourth. It has now been two years since he last won a major title.

The Florida native scored 7-over 149 after 36 holes at Royal Portrush this year and missed the cut by six strokes.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
