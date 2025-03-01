Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims "can't wait" to don the white bib again at The Masters

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims recently took to Instagram to reminisce on the 2024 Masters Tournament, which Koepka competed in. The 36-year-old American revealed that she was eager to wear the white bib at the Masters once more.

Ad

American professional golfer Brooks Koepka has won five major championships, including two U.S. Open tournaments and three PGA Championships. He has nine PGA Tour wins and seven European Tour victories, and currently plays in LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league.

Koepka and Sims met at the 2015 Masters, got married in 2022, and welcomed their first son, Crew, in 2023. Last year, Jena Sims was present at the Augusta National Golf Club, not just to watch her husband play but also to be his caddie.

Ad

Trending

As required by the Masters Tournament rules, Sims wore a white caddie bib with the Masters logo on the front and Brooks Koepka’s name on the back. Their son, Crew, also wore a similar attire.

She shared the pictures on Instagram, saying:

“Can’t wait !!!!!”

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instgram/@jenamsims

Koepka finished the 2024 Masters Tournament at T45. Notably, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the tournament with 11-under.

Ad

The 2025 Masters Tournament is set to be held April 10 - 13 at Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia.

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims shares recap from recent family vacation

Brooks Koepka’s wife is quite active on her social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where she has 314,000 followers. The Koepka family recently went on vacation to Dubai, and Jena Sims posted a reel recapping their adventurous experience in the city. She captioned it as:

Ad

“8 days in Dubai.”

Ad

In the video Sims posted, the trio could be seen visiting several tourist hotspots in Dubai. Brooks Koepka, his wife, and their son enjoyed time on a yacht while dancing. They also visited the famed Dubai Miracle Garden, which is the world’s largest natural flower garden. Sims could be seen pushing Crew in a stroller while admiring the colorful flowers in the garden.

The Koepka family visited the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest structure. Jena Sims could be seen holding Crew as they admired the view from the building. They also spent some time enjoying dinner at a restaurant and later, at an aquarium and a safari.

Ad

In a different video, Sims rated the different locations they visited according to how kid-friendly they were. She rated the Lost Chambers Aquarium at Atlantis the Palm a ten out of ten. She rated the Arabian Adventures Sunset Safari a nine out of ten, saying the camel ride was great.

Jena Sims is an actress, model, and former beauty pageant winner. She is the founder of Pageant Hope, a non-profit organization that empowers and advocates for children going through challenges. She founded the organization in 2005.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback