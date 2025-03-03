Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims puts an end to 'fun', shares workout footage: "Back to WERQ"

Brooks Koepka's wife and model Jena Sims is a prominent social media personality. She often shares life updates, anecdotes, and fashion choices with her 314K followers on Instagram.

Ad

She recently reshared her trainer's story on Instagram detailing her workout of the day. Sporting an all-black attire, Sims could be seen working out in the gym. According to the story, the 36-year-old trained her back, biceps, shoulders, and core.

In the video shared on her Instagram story, Sims appeared to be doing a resistance variation of the dead bug exercise. The specific exercise targets the core muscles. Sims leveled up the difficulty with the use of a cable. The story read:

Ad

Trending

"FUN IS OVER BACK TO WERQ"

Jena Sims' story - Source: via @jenamsims on Instagram

Jena Sims is a fitness enthusiast and regularly works out. She also mentioned how disciplined she was in her training for the SI Swimsuit shoot.

Ad

"This is going to be the equivalent of me training for a major golf tournament" - Jena Sims on training for her SI Swimsuit photoshoot

Jena Sims at the Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest (Source: Imagn)

Jena Sims was four months post-partum when she did her first photoshoot with SI Swimsuit. The model posed on Mexican beaches to make her iconic shoot debut for the brand.

Ad

While the results were beyond stunning, a lot of discipline and hard work went into achieving those results, especially four months after giving birth. Sims talked to the New York Post about how she approached her training for the shoot.

"As soon as I was cleared to, I started eating really clean and working out. I didn’t kill myself over it. I was breastfeeding and recovering from a C-section and when they gave me a firm date. I was like, ‘It’s go time'. I woke up every day before Crew and worked out six days a week," she said.

Ad

Sims also shared how she and Brooks Koepka navigated through this time together, especially because their son, Crew, was only a few months old at the time.

"I sat him down and said this is going to be the equivalent of me training for a major golf tournament and it kind of resonated with him," she added.

She further mentioned:

"He really stepped up. At that time there weren’t any major tournaments coming up for him. If I had a workout and Crew wasn’t asleep he would take care of Crew and just completely worked his schedule around mine, which is what I do for him when he’s training for something. It was so seamless."

Sims had walked the runway at the SI Swimweek while she was still pregnant with Crew. The couple welcomed their first child in July 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback