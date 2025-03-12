Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals what she would "wear to the Ryder Cup" as part of her Instagram series

LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims is popular on social media. An actress by trade, she has 315k followers on Instagram, and regularly updates her fans via posts and stories about herself, Brooks, and their son Crew Koepka.

In one such recent story, Jena shared a reel in which she mentioned what she would wear to the Ryder Cup. The reel by Brooks Koepka's wife is part of her newly launched Instagram series "30 Days of Golf Tournament Outfits."

In this reel shared by Jena Sims, she is seen wearing a navy blue dress and a pair of Jordans. However, her cap was the most interesting bit of detail in Sims' outfit. The cap had the American flag engraved in the center, while Team USA 2020 was written on the side.

The cap seemed like it belonged from the 2020 Ryder Cup, where Brooks Koepka played a part in helping Team USA beat the Europeans. However, in his last Ryder Cup campaign in 2023, Koepka and the Americans fell short of Luke Donald and his European side.

Which was the last tournament Brooks Koepka played and how much did he earn?

The last tournament Brooks Koepka played was LIV Golf Hong Kong. Last week, Koepka scored 72-65-68 at the Hong Kong Golf Club and finished T35. As for his earnings, LIV Golf Hong Kong had a total purse of $25 million. While the lion's share of this purse went to Sergio Garcia, Koepka earned $145,333.

Here is a detailed look at the payout:

1. Sergio Garcia: $4,000,000

2. Dean Burmester: $2,250,000

3. Phil Mickelson: $1,500,000

4. Lucas Herbert: $1,000,000

5. Paul Casey: $800,000

T6. Jon Rahm: $566,875

T6. Tom McKibbin: $566,875

T6. Sebastian Muñoz: $566,875

T6. Peter Uihlein: $566,875

T10. Patrick Reed: $392,500

T10. Martin Kaymer: $392,500

T12. Kevin Na: $314,166

T12. Marc Leishman: $314,166

T12. Abraham Ancer: $314,166

T12. Joaquin Niemann: $314,166

T12. Chieh-Po Lee: $314,166

T12. Graeme McDowell: $314,166

T18. Harold Varner III: $255,000

T18. David Puig: $255,000

T20. Cameron Smith: $202,500

T20. Danny Lee: $202,500

T20. Louis Oosthuizen: $202,500

T20. Branden Grace: $202,500

T20. Charl Schwartzel: $202,500

T20. Tyrrell Hatton: $202,500

T20. Andy Ogletree: $202,500

T20. Cameron Tringale: $202,500

T20. Bryson DeChambeau: $202,500

T20. Mito Pereira: $202,500

T30. Richard Bland: $160,000

T30. Brendan Steele: $160,000

T30. Carlos Ortiz: $160,000

T30. Thomas Pieters: $160,000

T30. Bubba Watson: $160,000

T35. Matt Jones: $145,333

T35. Ben Campbell: $145,333

T35. Brooks Koepka: $145,333

T38. Lee Westwood: $139,000

T38. Caleb Surratt: $139,000

T40. Yubin Jang: $134,000

T40. Anirban Lahiri: $134,000

T42. Matthew Wolff: $126,500

T42. Ollie Schniederjans: $126,500

T42. Frederik Kjettrup: $126,500

T42. Ian Poulter: $126,500

T42. Adrian Meronk: $126,500

T42. Luis Masaveu: $126,500

49. Jason Kokrak: $60,000

T50. Taylor Gooch: $54,000

T50. Anthony Kim: $54,000

T50. Charles Howell III: $54,000

T50. Sam Horsfield: $54,000

T50. Henrik Stenson: $54,000

Dustin Johnson: $50,000

