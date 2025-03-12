Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims reveals what she would "wear to the Ryder Cup" as part of her Instagram series

LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims is popular on social media. An actress by trade, she has 315k followers on Instagram, and regularly updates her fans via posts and stories about herself, Brooks, and their son Crew Koepka.
In one such recent story, Jena shared a reel in which she mentioned what she would wear to the Ryder Cup. The reel by Brooks Koepka's wife is part of her newly launched Instagram series "30 Days of Golf Tournament Outfits."
In this reel shared by Jena Sims, she is seen wearing a navy blue dress and a pair of Jordans. However, her cap was the most interesting bit of detail in Sims' outfit. The cap had the American flag engraved in the center, while Team USA 2020 was written on the side.
The cap seemed like it belonged from the 2020 Ryder Cup, where Brooks Koepka played a part in helping Team USA beat the Europeans. However, in his last Ryder Cup campaign in 2023, Koepka and the Americans fell short of Luke Donald and his European side.
Which was the last tournament Brooks Koepka played and how much did he earn?
The last tournament Brooks Koepka played was LIV Golf Hong Kong. Last week, Koepka scored 72-65-68 at the Hong Kong Golf Club and finished T35. As for his earnings, LIV Golf Hong Kong had a total purse of $25 million. While the lion's share of this purse went to Sergio Garcia, Koepka earned $145,333.
Here is a detailed look at the payout:
- 1. Sergio Garcia: $4,000,000
- 2. Dean Burmester: $2,250,000
- 3. Phil Mickelson: $1,500,000
- 4. Lucas Herbert: $1,000,000
- 5. Paul Casey: $800,000
- T6. Jon Rahm: $566,875
- T6. Tom McKibbin: $566,875
- T6. Sebastian Muñoz: $566,875
- T6. Peter Uihlein: $566,875
- T10. Patrick Reed: $392,500
- T10. Martin Kaymer: $392,500
- T12. Kevin Na: $314,166
- T12. Marc Leishman: $314,166
- T12. Abraham Ancer: $314,166
- T12. Joaquin Niemann: $314,166
- T12. Chieh-Po Lee: $314,166
- T12. Graeme McDowell: $314,166
- T18. Harold Varner III: $255,000
- T18. David Puig: $255,000
- T20. Cameron Smith: $202,500
- T20. Danny Lee: $202,500
- T20. Louis Oosthuizen: $202,500
- T20. Branden Grace: $202,500
- T20. Charl Schwartzel: $202,500
- T20. Tyrrell Hatton: $202,500
- T20. Andy Ogletree: $202,500
- T20. Cameron Tringale: $202,500
- T20. Bryson DeChambeau: $202,500
- T20. Mito Pereira: $202,500
- T30. Richard Bland: $160,000
- T30. Brendan Steele: $160,000
- T30. Carlos Ortiz: $160,000
- T30. Thomas Pieters: $160,000
- T30. Bubba Watson: $160,000
- T35. Matt Jones: $145,333
- T35. Ben Campbell: $145,333
- T35. Brooks Koepka: $145,333
- T38. Lee Westwood: $139,000
- T38. Caleb Surratt: $139,000
- T40. Yubin Jang: $134,000
- T40. Anirban Lahiri: $134,000
- T42. Matthew Wolff: $126,500
- T42. Ollie Schniederjans: $126,500
- T42. Frederik Kjettrup: $126,500
- T42. Ian Poulter: $126,500
- T42. Adrian Meronk: $126,500
- T42. Luis Masaveu: $126,500
- 49. Jason Kokrak: $60,000
- T50. Taylor Gooch: $54,000
- T50. Anthony Kim: $54,000
- T50. Charles Howell III: $54,000
- T50. Sam Horsfield: $54,000
- T50. Henrik Stenson: $54,000
- Dustin Johnson: $50,000