Jena Sims shares new golf tournament outfit as part of her recently launched Instagram series: "Something fruity and fun"

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, recently launched a new Instagram series where she plans to share golf tournament outfits for 30 days. On day three, she posted a colorful outfit and branded it “fruity.”

Ad

Sims is an American actress who has starred in several famous movies, including Apocalypse Love Story and Nutcrackers. She has also appeared in TV shows such as True Jackson, VP, Vampire Diaries, and Entourage. In 2022, the 36-year-old actress married LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka and they welcomed a son in 2023.

Aside from being an actress, Sims is also a beauty pageant titleholder who won Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004 and has a strong interest in fashion. She recently launched her Instagram series titled 30 Days of Golf Outfits, and she has kept her 315,000 Instagram followers up to date with her golf tournament-inspired apparel. Day three featured a fun look including a white shirt and a skirt with colorful fruit designs. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

“Something fruity and fun for day 3 😘”

Ad

Jena Sims accessorized her outfit with a white bag decorated with fruits and paired it with colorful sneakers. She added a pair of sunglasses to complete the look and rounded it off with orange earrings.

On day one of her golf tournament outfit series, Sims showed off a white and green-themed outfit. She wore a white top and skirt decorated with green lines and paired it with a green studded bag and green bangles.

Ad

On day two, she wore a blue and white flowery two-piece outfit and combined it with a blue bag, silver belt, and white sneakers.

“Crew is so ready”: Jena Sims shares adorable picture of son’s new golf club

Jena Sims often posts her son Crew Koepka on Instagram, detailing heartwarming moments of the toddler's growth. In her most recent Instagram story, Sims shared an adorable picture of Crew’s new customized golf club from Golfspec Customs. The club was a gift from Josh Blum, a private high-profile chef who is also a friend of the Koepka family.

Ad

“Crew is so ready @golfspec 🤭, Thank uuuu @chefjoshblum,” Sims said in the caption.

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

“It’s the same kind of club his dada uses too 😩, @chefjoshblum always right time right place kinda guy,” Jena Sims added.

Ad

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

The golf club appeared to have been customized in preparation for the upcoming 2025 Masters Tournament.

Ad

Last year, Sims and Crew caddied for Brooks Koepka in the 2024 Masters Tournament. This year, Koepka qualified to compete in the prestigious tournament again, and Sims hinted that she will return to caddie for Koepka with their son, Crew.

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Masters Tournament is set to start on April 10 at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia. Koepka qualified for the tournament alongside stars such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, and Bryson DeChambeau.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback