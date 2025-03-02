Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims rocks in $244 dress at a gala

LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims is very active on Instagram. An actress by trade, Sims, who has 314k followers on her Instagram, stays connected with them through interesting posts and stories about herself, her family, and Brooks.
In a recent Instagram story, Sims was seen wearing a stunning $244 dress. She uploaded a series of photos, revealing her dress. The dress is from a designer brand named Sau Lee, which was founded by Cheryl Leung in 2014.
In her first story, Sims uploaded a video and wrote:
"Y'all are not ready for this dress!!"
She followed this story with another video revealing that she was going to a gala. Brooks Koepka's wife wrote:
"On my way to host @unlimbitedfoundation gala"
In her last story about her dress, Jena Sims mentioned only one more size available and left an LTK link of a similar dress. She wrote:
"There's only one size left in this but linked similar"
You can check Jena Sims' Instagram stories below:
Over the years, Jena Sims has made several posts ranging from her fashion choices to her personal stuff. In one such instance, Sims recently uploaded a story in which she revealed her son's headgear, which he has been wearing due to medical issues, would come off in some weeks.
While Sims continues to update her fans, her husband Brooks Koepka is not as active as her on social media. However, the place where Brooks is active is the golf course as he was last spotted playing in LIV Golf's Adelaide event where he finished T7.
How much did Brooks Koepka earn for his T7 finish at LIV Golf Adelaide?
The 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide event had a total purse of $4 million. While the largest share of this purse went to Joaquin Niemann ($4 million), Brooks Koepka earned $470,500 for his T7 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Golf Adelaide:
Individual:
- 1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000
- T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000
- T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000
- 4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000
- 5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000
- 6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000
- T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500
- T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500
- T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500
- T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500
- T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500
- T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67
- T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000
- T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000
- T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000
- T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000
- T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000
- T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29
- 30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000
- T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33
- T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71
- 44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000
- 45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000
- 46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000
- T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500
- T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500
- 49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000
- 50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000
- T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000
- T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000
- 53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000
- 54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000
Team:
- 1 Fireballs GC: -21, $3,000,000
- 2 Legion XIII: -15, $1,500,000
- 3 Torque GC: -13, $500,000