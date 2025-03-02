Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims rocks in $244 dress at a gala

LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims is very active on Instagram. An actress by trade, Sims, who has 314k followers on her Instagram, stays connected with them through interesting posts and stories about herself, her family, and Brooks.

In a recent Instagram story, Sims was seen wearing a stunning $244 dress. She uploaded a series of photos, revealing her dress. The dress is from a designer brand named Sau Lee, which was founded by Cheryl Leung in 2014.

In her first story, Sims uploaded a video and wrote:

"Y'all are not ready for this dress!!"

She followed this story with another video revealing that she was going to a gala. Brooks Koepka's wife wrote:

"On my way to host @unlimbitedfoundation gala"

In her last story about her dress, Jena Sims mentioned only one more size available and left an LTK link of a similar dress. She wrote:

"There's only one size left in this but linked similar"

You can check Jena Sims' Instagram stories below:

[Image Credits: Instagram - @jenamsims]

[Image Credits: Instagram - @jenasims]

[Image Credits: Instagram - @jenasims]

Over the years, Jena Sims has made several posts ranging from her fashion choices to her personal stuff. In one such instance, Sims recently uploaded a story in which she revealed her son's headgear, which he has been wearing due to medical issues, would come off in some weeks.

While Sims continues to update her fans, her husband Brooks Koepka is not as active as her on social media. However, the place where Brooks is active is the golf course as he was last spotted playing in LIV Golf's Adelaide event where he finished T7.

How much did Brooks Koepka earn for his T7 finish at LIV Golf Adelaide?

The 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide event had a total purse of $4 million. While the largest share of this purse went to Joaquin Niemann ($4 million), Brooks Koepka earned $470,500 for his T7 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for LIV Golf Adelaide:

Individual:

1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000

T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000

4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000

5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000

6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000

T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500

T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500

T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500

T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500

T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500

T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67

T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000

T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000

T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000

T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000

T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000

T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29

30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000

T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33

T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33

T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33

T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33

T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33

T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33

T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71

44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000

45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000

46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000

T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500

T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500

49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000

50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000

T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000

T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000

53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000

54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000

Team:

1 Fireballs GC: -21, $3,000,000

2 Legion XIII: -15, $1,500,000

3 Torque GC: -13, $500,000

