Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shows off stunning "date night" outfit to her 314K Instagram followers

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims recently took to her Instagram stories to share some snippets from her date night. The model and social media influencer shared a picture of her sporting a special outfit for the occasion.

Sims currently holds around 314k followers on her Instagram profile. She usually stays active on Instagram, keeping her followers updated with posts and stories about her activities. On March 1, Sims shared a mirror selfie where she was sporting a white top and a blue denim:

"Date night"

Taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story/ source: @jenamsims on IG

On the second media from her night out, Sims shared a video of her having a nice time at The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium. The 90-minute long show consists of acrobats, comedy, and amusement. This show has been going on in Jupiter, Florida since February 27, and Jena Sims gave them a shoutout in the caption of her Instagram story:

"Great date night- they are only here a week so check it out! I got no skin in the game just a good night out!"

Taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story/ source: @jenamsims on IG

Besides being Brooks Koepka’s wife, Sims is a successful model and actor from the USA. As a part of her modeling career, she has campaigned for popular brands like Zappos and Harris Teeter. In 2023, she won a place in the Top 12 of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Swim Search.

Jena Sims modeled for SI Swimsuit in 2024. Besides her career as a model, she has starred in a couple of Hollywood movies. Sims featured in movies like Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012), Last Vegas (2013), Dead Reckoning (2013), and Sharknado 5 (2017). Adding to her popularity, Sims' Pageant Of Hope holds beauty events for children with difficulties and challenges.

Jena Sims shares valuable advice for aspiring models

Sims might be an actor and social media influencer, but she started her career under the spotlight as a model. The American won the SI Swim Search in 2023. Last year, back in December, Brooks Koepka’s wife sat down in an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Jena Sims said while advising aspiring models (as quoted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit):

"Keep in mind that there’s no age limit, there’s no age maximum, you’re never going to age out of this. So if you don’t get it your first year, try to be as positive as you can be and know that there was a reason ... and there’s always next year."

"Don’t be scared about what your coworkers are going to say, what your next door neighbor, what your crazy aunt is going to say, what your mom and your dad and your brother and your sister are going to say, your dog. Just do it for you. Don’t do it for anybody else."

Sims has experience in pageantry from 2004 when she won the Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager. In the following year, she won the Miss Junior National Teenager title. In 2007, Sims won the Miss Georgia Teen USA. Her company, Pageant Of Hope paves the way for children with diseases like cancer.

