Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims rocks $350 racing jacket at Tiger Woods' TGL arena

LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka attended the TGL match between The Bay Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club at the SoFi Center on Tuesday, February 25. He was accompanied by his wife Jena Sims to watch the Tiger Woods-led TGL in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

In a recent Instagram stories post, Sims could be seen standing inside the TGL venue. Sims dressed up in a red crop top, a black belt, high-waisted black pants, and a red, white, and black racing jacket priced at $350, as per Communal Cowboy.

She captioned the post:

"@tglgolf fit check"

In another Instagram story, she posted a short clip in the same outfit in the home setting and tagged fashion brand Communal. In a mirror selfie, she could be seen posing inside her house with the caption:

"You'll never guess what I'm up to lol!!"

Not many would have been able to guess that Koepka and Sims would be visiting the TGL arena.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims dazzles in $350 racing jacket at Tiger Woods' TGL arena (Credit: @jenamsims/Instagram)

At the TGL arena, Brooks Koepka was seen chatting and conversing with PGA Tour competing in the TGL match like Shane Lowry, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Wyndham Clark, and Tom Kim. Golf account NUCLR Golf posted pictures of Koepka and Sims from the SoFi Center on X.

The appearance of LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka at the TGL match is significant as LIV Golf players like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton were dropped from TGL after they joined the Saudi-backed league. Further, it also comes amid the high profile meetings between PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to resolve the dispute between the tours.

Kevin Kisner says that players are "missing out" on TGL with Brooks Koepka in the arena

Jupiter Links Golf Club's member Kevin Kisner was asked about the reaction of other golfers to TGL over the past six weeks. The tech-infused golf league started on January 7 with a match between The Bay Golf Club and New York Golf Club.

The 41-year-old was also asked about the response from fellow players and friends in the PGA TOUR locker room. Kisner said (via ASAP Sports):

"My experience is every player I see asks me about it. First question is what do you think about TGL or some shot or asks about the green or the bunkers or whatever. They want to know, so they're obviously intrigued and watching, which is great for the sport."

"If we're going to expand and continue to grow this and continue to add players, then you want the hype and you want guys to feel like they're missing out. I think we're achieving that," he added.

The semifinals of the first TGL golf season will be played on Monday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 18. The final will be held on Monday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 25. So far, TGL teams The Bay Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club and Atlanta Drive Golf Club have qualified for the playoffs.

