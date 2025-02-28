Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares some of what she learned on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit set

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims is a model and a prominent social media personality. She often shares her fashion choices, life updates and anecdotes with her 314K followers on Instagram.

Sims was the 2023 co-winner of the SI Swimsuit's Swim Search. She had walked the brand's runway at the Miami Swim Week while being seven months pregnant with her and Koepka's son, Crew. Sims did her first photoshoot for the brand in 2024 on the beaches of Mexico.

She recently posted a reel on Instagram detailing the 4 posing lessons she had learned on SI Swimsuit's sets. Sporting abbrown bikini, Sims showed different lying down poses in a pool chair. She suggested arching the back, not hiding the other arm when posing on the side, switching which leg is folded and which is not to have different posing options, pointing toes, laying over sides, gently placing a hand on the attire etc. to give better poses during photos.

The most important tip that Sims highlighted many times was creating shapes. She showed different variations of poses to create different silhouettes.

Jena Sims also runs her own non-profit organisation, 'Pageant of Hope'.

"I’m automatically just gravitated towards, anything rainbow" - When Jena Sims shared home organisation tips

Jena Sims (Source: Getty)

Jena Sims has often talked about her love for color, glitter and sparkles. She incorporated that love into home organisation by adopting the rainbow method. She told SI Swimsuit:

"If someone were to describe me, they would automatically say, rainbows and glitter and sparkle. My G Wagon is rainbow holographic. It is so out there, so anything I’m automatically just gravitated towards, anything rainbow, it’s definitely how I express myself,"

Sims discovered this technique when she hired to organisers to help her move into her and Brooks Koepka's new home together. She mentioned that they had rainbow coloured wristbands to help them navigate through the organisation. Sims explained:

"If they get stuck on which color goes next they look down at their wrist because it’s not exactly ROYGBIV—there’s all different types of colored clothing like there’s neutrals or grays and browns and blacks,"

The 35-year-old model found the rainbow organisation technique not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical.

"Other than just the fact that it is aesthetically pleasing when you walk into a closet, it’s just [easier to see] everything. If I’m looking for a pink shirt, I know exactly where to go because they’re all right there in the same section. So I find that helpful when I’m getting dressed or I’m putting outfits together,"

Sims further added that the technique helps her in packing bags as well.

