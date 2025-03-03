Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares a photo with her "lil gym buddy"

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, is one of the most well-known personalities in professional golf. She is a model, actress, and social media influencer and has a good amount of followers, especially on Instagram, where she shares regular updates about her day-to-day life.

Recently, she shared a picture from her morning workout in the gym and introduced her 'little gym buddy' to everyone. In the picture shared by Jena Sims on her Instagram story, her son Crew Koepka can be seen accompanying her and using his own miniature version of the gym equipment.

"MY LIL GYM BUDDY," Jena Sims wrote.

Jena Sims' story of her 'lil' gym buddy - Source: via @jenasims on Instagram

Jena Sims has around 314K followers on Instagram and shares these kinds of updates regarding her day-to-day life to keep her fans and followers updated regarding her and her husband Brooks Koepka's life.

Brooks Koepka, on the other hand, seldom makes a post or shares any update from his life. Despite being one of the least active pro golfers on social media, Brooks Koepka has around 1.3 million followers on Instagram. The couple got married in 2022 and welcomed their first child in July 2023.

However, their son Crew Koepka battled serious health conditions as he was a premature baby and had developed some complications.

Brooks Koepka talks about not being interested in golf after the birth of his son

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims welcomed their son Crew in July 2023. However, it wasn't a usual welcome as the baby had some health concerns and had to be kept under supervision and care.

At this time, Brooks Koepka talked about not being interested in golf. During the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah event, he shared his views and said golf was irrelevant to him for a while.

Brooks Koepka says he was interested in golf for a while - Source: Imagn

"It's definitely changed it. I think the first little bit I was not interested in golf at all. Crew was fighting for his life, so golf became very irrelevant for me for a little bit," Koepka said.

"Now that he's doing well, I'm able to focus a little better, and it's definitely driven me a little bit to be more dedicated. I just want to show -- I know he can't see it right now, but show him exactly what hard work, dedication, practice -- if you do what you're supposed to do, it eventually will work out for you if you put all the effort in," he added.

Brooks Koepka is the most successful LIV Golf player, as he has won five LIV golf events in his career so far. Last season, he registered two wins as he won the Singapore and Greenbrier events.

He will hope to maintain his momentum this year as well and be in contention to win the season-long individual championship.

