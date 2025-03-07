Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares her tips for women on their first pregnancy journey

Brooks Koepka's wife and model Jena Sims is very active on social media. She often shares life updates, anecdotes and fashion choices with her 314K followers on Instagram.

Ad

Recently, she did a "catch cup" session with her fans on her Instagram stories wherein she asked them to ask her anything. One of her fans asked her for the "best advice" for someone who is currently in their first pregnancy.

Sims, who welcomed her and Koepka's first child, Crew, in 2023, shared a picture from her pregnancy days while answering the request. She gave a disclaimer that her answer was just her opinion and that she was not a doctor. Further, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Don't stress about what you're not supposed to eat. Dye your hair if you want, continue getting your nails done...live your life plz"

"Be smart about it tho..like don't eat gas station sushi- but would u do that either way?? No."

Image via @jenamsims

Jena Sims answered several questions about Crew, her work, what reality shows she was watching etc. Many of her fans even asked for tips for being confident, having smaller weddings, for new brides etc.

Ad

"I woke up every day before Crew" - When Jena Sims prepared for her first SI Swimsuit photoshoot just after her son's birth

Jena Sims and Crew (Source: Imagn)

Jena Sims did her first photoshoot with SI Swimsuit just four months after giving birth. She had walked the runway at the SI Swim week in Miami while she was still expecting.

Ad

Sims started her preparation for the photoshoot as soon as she was "cleared to". But being a new mother and undertaking such a task is no mean feat. It required a lot of discipline and dedication on her part to commit to the process.

She spoke about it with The Post (via New York Post):

"As soon as I was cleared to, I started eating really clean and working out. I didn’t kill myself over it. I was breastfeeding and recovering from a C-section and when they gave me a firm date. I was like, 'It’s go time,'. I woke up every day before Crew and worked out six days a week."

The efforts showed in her work as she did the photoshoot for SI Swimsuit. She posed on Mexican beaches in the beautiful pictures shot by Yu Tsai. Sims also commended her husband and ace golfer Brooks Koepka for supporting her through her preparation. He didn't have any big tournaments coming and he revolved his entire schedule around hers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback