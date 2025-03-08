Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims teases new swimsuit collab after iconic SI partnership

Brooks Koepka's Jena Sims has teased her new swimsuit collaboration on Instagram. In one of the fans' questions about her upcoming project, she revealed that the collaboration with swimwear was coming soon.

Jena Sims is Brooks Koepka's wife and has over 315K followers on Instagram, with whom she interacts regularly. She has also done acting in the past and has also modeled for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She has also endorsed One One Swimwear on her social media.

On March 7, Jena Sims did an AMA session on Instagram, where one of the fans shared a photograph of the sample by One One Swimwear and asked if this was her next swimsuit collaboration.

"YES!! This isn't it.. lol this is an old Oneone line sheet Waiting on the samples as we speak but SOON," she replied.

During the session, Sims also shared a picture of an Andi Bagus swimsuit, referring to it as her favorite swimsuit from a Sports Illustrated photoshoot.

Jena Sims has been active in modeling since a very young age. In 2004, she was crowned Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager, and the following year, she won the Miss Junior National Teenager title. She also won Miss Georgia Teen USA 2007 before representing the state in Miss Teen USA 2007.

Sims has also ventured into movies, making her debut in the 2012 film Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader. She has also appeared in TV shows such as 3-Headed Shark Attack and movies like Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. Besides, she has made special appearances in shows like Entourage, Dexter and The Vampire Diaries.

Jena Sims gives wedding advice to 2025 brides

During the AMA session, one fan asked Jena Sims for one piece of advice for modern brides.

"Remember it's your forever- your WEDDING, not a content photoshoot," she replied. "Best thing we did was take everyone's phones away. I'm all for hiring people to help shoot your content so you can be present, but don't make the content the main focus, Weddings aren't meant to be a marketing tool. Sorry if I triggered literally everyone."

Jena first met the ace golfer during the 2015 Masters, and the two made their relationship official in 2017 at the US Open. After dating for over four years, the couple got engaged in 2021 before getting married in 2023. Last year, they became parents to Crew Koepka.

