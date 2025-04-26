Brooks Koepka's wife, actress and model Jena Sims announced a new collaboration on Saturday, April 26. Sims established the "Hot Moms Club", creating a separate Instagram story folder for the collaboration.

Ad

She announced on her Instagram story that she would be donating 100% of the commission to the Best Buddies in Palm Beach, which is a non-profit organization that specializes in leadership development and inclusive living.

"I have had this idea for so long, at the Hot Moms Club, that [Hot Moms] give back. All moms are hot moms to me and I wanted to donate 100% of my commission to charity and with the Best Buddies friendship walk that just happened I formed my own team for the walk and of course we're the Hot Moms Club," Jena Sims said in the Instagram story video.

Ad

Trending

Jena Sims' Instagram story post on Saturday

Sims often uses her Instagram to promote her activites and charities. She uses her Instagram to promote her work as a model, often showing outfits that her followers can then purchase themselves.

Ad

In March, Sims announced that she would again be a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2025, which is set to hit newsstands in May of this year. She was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2024.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims became engaged in 2021 and got married in 2022. The two had their first child in 2023.

Brooks Koepka looks to win sixth major as the PGA Championship approaches

Brooks Koepka at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Brooks Koepka has had a bevy of strong showings on LIV Golf thus far in 2025 and he aims to parlay it into some strong perfromances at the remaining three major championships in 2025. Koepka will tee it up at the PGA Championship in less than a month, with the tournament set for May 15-18 at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.

Ad

Koepka will tee it up in search of his fourth PGA Championship title. The five-time major champion won the PGA Championship in 2018, 2019 and in 2023. He won his two U.S. Open titles in 2017 and 2018. At the 2023 PGA Championship, Koepka became the first player to win a major championship since defecting from the PGA Tour and joining LIV Golf.

Koepka has registered two top-10 finishes on LIV Golf this year. His best showing came at LIV Golf Singapore in March, which saw him finish in solo second place behind winner Joaquin Niemann.

Ad

At The Masters, Koepka seemed poised to make the cut and play the weekend. However, in the final few holes during round two, Koepka faultered and ultimately narrowly missed the cut.

The former number one ranked golfer in the world looks to capture his sixth major title in 2025 and his sixth LIV Golf win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More