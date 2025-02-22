  • home icon
  Brooks Koepka takes up the quiet challenge, it takes Tiger Woods to break him

Brooks Koepka takes up the quiet challenge, it takes Tiger Woods to break him

By Ira Deokule
Modified Feb 22, 2025 03:13 GMT
PGA: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide - Second Round
Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods

Brooks Koepka recently took up the quiet challenge with Golf Digest where he had to stay quiet until he heard a golfer's name, he considered better than him. The video was posted on the publication's X account on Friday.

The host threw a star-studded line-up of PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars at Brooks Koepka but he stayed mum. Ace golfers from Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele to Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm couldn't break his silence. Sporting an a black pullover and white cap, it took the host almost 30 seconds to arrive at a name that could break Koepka.

It was none other than Tiger Woods. The moment the LIV Golfer heard his name, he started laughing, admitting that Woods was indeed better than him. He further added, that he had initially planned on staying quiet throughout the video but just couldn't after hearing Woods' name. He said:

"I was going to hold out but yeah Tiger I can't. I can't even joke about that one. But yeah, yeah Tiger. Tiger's kind of got that one,"
Tiger Woods has led a long, illustrious career in golf. He has 82 PGA Tour titles to his name and shares the record for the most Tour wins with Sam Snead. He is only second to Jack Nicklaus in most number of Major wins. Woods has 15 to his name.

Brooks Koepka on the "one thing" that amateur players "don't understand"

Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka (Source: Imagn)

Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm paired up recently to go against Rick Shiels for the latter's YouTube video. A shot hit from below the palm tree prompted Koepka to discuss the one thing he felt amateurs "don't understand".

"Amateurs, like, play pro-ams or just playing with them at home and different things like that when they get into trouble, it’s they always think they got to go for the green and the hero shot," Koepka said.

He further added:

"I think that’s just one thing that ams, they don’t understand is, pros, when you get in trouble, the first rule is get out,"
Koepka also talked about what he tells amatuers when he plays with them.

"I think it’s amazing when you go play with these guys, I’m like, if you literally just hit it out to like how you did — play it safe, you know, take a wedge, you’re going to end up making a better score nine times out of 10,"

Brooks Koepka has played a great deal of Pro-Am rounds in his career. Currently, he is playing in the fourth edition of LIV Golf.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
