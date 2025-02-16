Has Jon Rahm ever finished outside the top 10 in a LIV Golf event? Spaniard's record explored

Jon Rahm has never finished outside of the Top 10 in any LIV Golf event since making his debut on the tour last year. He won two titles and the Individual Championship in his rookie year on the league.

The 2025 LIV Golf season is only two events in. Rahm placed T2 in the season-opener in Riyadh and came sixth in Adelaide on Sunday. The Spaniard is easily one of the best players on LIV Golf's roster.

Here's taking a look at Jon Rahm's LIV Golf record so far:

2024:

LIV Golf Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba) : T3, -10 (66-67-70)

: T3, -10 (66-67-70) LIV Golf Las Vegas (Las Vegas Country Club) : 8, -8 (68-63-71)

: 8, -8 (68-63-71) LIV Golf Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC) : 5, -11 (62-69-68)

: 5, -11 (62-69-68) LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Country Club) : T8, -10 (67-64-69)

: T8, -10 (67-64-69) LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral Golf Course) : T4, -8 (69-70-69)

: T4, -8 (69-70-69) LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club) : T3, -16 (67-69-64)

: T3, -16 (67-69-64) LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club - Serapong Course) : T10, -9 (69-68-67)

: T10, -9 (69-68-67) LIV Golf Houston (Golf Club of Houston) : Withdrawn, -3 (69-48)

: Withdrawn, -3 (69-48) LIV Golf Nashville (The Grove) : T3, -12 (70-63-68)

: T3, -12 (70-63-68) LIV Golf Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama) : T10, E (73-69-71)

: T10, E (73-69-71) LIV Golf United Kingdom (JCB Golf and Country Club) : 1, -13 (63-70-67)

: 1, -13 (63-70-67) LIV Golf Greenbrier (The Old White Course) : 2, -19 (64-62-65)

: 2, -19 (64-62-65) LIV Golf Chicago (Bolingbrook Golf Club) : 1, -11 (69-64-66)

2025

LIV Golf Riyadh (Riyadh Golf Club) : T2, -15 (67-67-67)

: T2, -15 (67-67-67) LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): 6, -7 (70-69-70)

Exploring LIV Golf Adelaide leaderboard ft. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm at the LIV Adelaide (Source: Getty)

Jon Rahm finished sixth in the recently concluded LIV Golf Adelaide event at The Grange Golf Club. Joaquin Niemann won the event on Sunday.

Here is the full leaderboard for LIV Golf Adelaide:

1. Joaquin Niemann: -13

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10

T2. Abraham Ancer: -10

4. David Puig: -9

5. Richard Bland: -8

6. Jon Rahm: -7

T7. Tom McKibbin: -6

T7. Harold Varner III: -6

T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6

T7. Brooks Koepka: -6

T7. Sam Horsfield: -6

T12. Adrian Meronk: -5

T12. Thomas Pieters: -5

T12. Cameron Tringale: -5

T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5

T12. Dean Burmester: -5

T12. Henrik Stenson: -5

T18. Sergio Garcia: -4

T18. Kevin Na: -4

T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4

T21. Marc Leishman: -3

T21. Bubba Watson: -3

T23. Phil Mickelson: -2

T23. Charles Howell III: -2

T23. Brendan Steele: -2

T23. Peter Uihlein: -2

T23. Yubin Jang: -2

T23. Ben Campbell: -2

T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2

30. Cameron Smith: -1

T31. Dustin Johnson: E

T31. Caleb Surratt: E

T31. Andy Ogletree: E

T31. Ian Poulter: E

T31. Paul Casey: E

T31. Lucas Herbert: E

T37. Graeme McDowell: +2

T37. Luis Masaveu: +2

T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2

T37. Lee Westwood: +2

T37. Patrick Reed: +2

T37. Branden Grace: +2

T37. Danny Lee: +2

44. Matt Jones: +3

45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4

46. Mito Pereira: +6

T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7

T47. Jason Kokrak: +7

49. Martin Kaymer: +8

50. Wade Ormsby: +9

T51. Anthony Kim: +10

T51. Talor Gooch: +10

53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12

54. Matthew Wolff: +13

