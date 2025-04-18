Bryson DeChambeau called out by golf insider claiming he needs to “lock in” after embarrassing Masters fumble

Bryson DeChambeau was in contention for the 2025 Masters Tournament title until he fell behind and finished the tournament at T5. During an episode of the Fore Play podcast, golf insider Frankie Borrelli discussed DeChambeau’s performance, suggesting he needs to be more focused if he wants to win more tournaments.
DeChambeau is a nine-time PGA Tour winner with three victories on the European Tour. He won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020 and the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2021. A two-time major championship winner, he won the U.S. Open in 2020 and 2024.
When discussing Bryson DeChambeau’s Masters fumble, Borrelli challenged the LIV Golfer to work on his mindset. He said via Fore Play Podcast Plus/YouTube [50:33]:
“Like, is he going to go back and be like maybe I need to find a zone? He hasn’t won the Masters, he’s obviously won the U.S. Open. But like, I don’t know, is there a part of him that’s like, maybe I do need to kind of lock-in and find that.”
Borrelli also pointed out that McIlroy, who has had several T2 finishes at the Masters, most likely had to change his mindset and “get in the zone” to clinch his maiden win.
Borrelli added that Bryson DeChambeau is still “unbelievably good for the game of golf” and commended the LIV Golf star for being one of the most popular faces of YouTube Golf.
How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the 2025 Masters?: Scorecards explored
Bryson DeChambeau carded 69 and 68 in his first two rounds at Augusta National. On day three, he made six birdies and three bogeys to card a 69, which shot him to second place on the leaderboard.
In the final round, the 31-year-old made three birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey on the 11th to card 75. He tied at T5 with Im Sung-jae.
Here’s a look at Bryson DeChambeau's scorecards from the third and final rounds at the Masters:
Round 3
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 3
Round 4
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 6
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4