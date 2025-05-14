Bryson DeChambeau covers 9 holes at Quail Hollow Country Club ahead of the PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau is preparing to make a strong push at the PGA Championship as he targets his third career Major title. The LIV Golf member has arrived at Quail Hollow, where the tournament is scheduled to begin shortly.

Like many of the top-ranked players in the field, DeChambeau has already taken to the course for a practice session ahead of the opening round. In the lead-up to the event, he gave fans a glimpse of his early preparations by sharing a short video on his official Instagram account.

The clip, posted just hours ago, shows him working through parts of his game on the course, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his routine. With momentum from a recent LIV Golf win in Korea, DeChambeau enters the Major with confidence.

As the field assembles in Charlotte, all eyes will be on whether he can translate that preparation into a successful run at Quail Hollow. In the video, he was spotted covering nine holes at Quail Hollow Country Club during his practice round ahead of the second Major of the season. In the caption, he wrote:

“It’s going to be a great test of golf #PGAChampionship”.

During his nine-hole practice round, Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 505-yard par 4 and completed the hole with a par. He finished the session the same way he started on another long par 4, this time measuring 530 yards, again carding a par to close out the round at even par overall.

His only birdie came on one of the middle holes, but it was offset by a bogey on the third, leaving him without any momentum on the scorecard. Though the performance wasn’t particularly strong, especially for a player aiming to make a deep run at the PGA Championship and challenge for the Wanamaker Trophy, it was still only a practice session.

Bryson DeChambeau recently secured a win at LIV Golf Korea and has shown an ability to gain form quickly. While this practice round wasn’t ideal, his recent success suggests that he remains a contender as the tournament gets underway at Quail Hollow.

How has Bryson DeChambeau’s 2025 season been so far?

Bryson DeChambeau has had a productive 2025 season, delivering consistent performances across LIV Golf events and a notable appearance at the year's first Major. He opened his LIV campaign in Riyadh with a tie for sixth place, followed by a top-20 finish in Adelaide.

DeChambeau remained steady through the next set of tournaments, placing inside the top 20 in both Hong Kong and Singapore. His form carried into April with a fifth-place finish in Miami, followed by a runner-up result in Mexico City.

Bryson DeChambeau then claimed his first victory of the LIV season in Korea, continuing to build momentum heading into the Major schedule. At the Masters Tournament, the season's opening Major, DeChambeau finished tied for fifth with a 7-under-par total.

