Bryson DeChambeau drops a 5-word update about $325K-worth Bentley after completing an insane challenge

Bryson DeChambeau was recently aiming to complete a near-impossible challenge that involved giving a customized Bentley away to a lucky fan. Today, September 6, the two-time US Open champ has shared a five-word reaction after finally completing the challenge.DeChambeau attempted to launch a ping-pong ball from the ground floor to a shot glass placed on the first floor of his house. Every time he shot inside the yellow-taped area on the catwalk, Bryson DeChambeau would gift a lucky fan $100 credit on the Underdog app. However, the real prize was the $325k-worth customized yellow Bentley Continental GT parked on the ground floor of his mansion.After days of trying to complete this insane challenge, on Sept 5, the LIV golfer landed a ball right into the shot glass. Today, DeChambeau shared an Instagram story where the Bentley was spotted outside his mansion, ready to be given away to a lucky fan. Bryson DeChambeau wrote in the caption:"The car is coming out." DeChambeau spent 12 days to land a ping-pong ball inside the shot-shaped glass. He came close to completing the challenge multiple times, but had plenty of near misses. Yesterday, after his 15th shot landed into the shot cup, the golfer was visibly overjoyed. In a separate video shared by Bryson DeChambeau on Instagram, the golfer could be seen jumping up in joy before running upstairs:"No way! Are you kidding me? OH MY GOD..." This is not the first time Bryson DeChambeau has attempted an insane challenge and completed it with persistency. The golf-based content creator keeps on sharing innovative content on his YouTube channel and Instagram profile. Last year, DeChambeau aimed to make a hole-in-one by shooting the ball over an insane hurdle.Bryson DeChambeau went viral for trying to shoot an ace over his mansionLast year, DeChambeau made quite a stir online after he started to scored an ace by driving a golf ball over his house. Just like the ping-pong ball challenge, this challenge saw the golfer miss the target closely quite a few times. His near misses almost got to him, especially on Day 13 when the ball popped out right after entering the hole.However, Bryson DeChambeau finally made the ace on Day 16. Check out his explosive reaction in the video shared by the two-time major champion on Instagram:"Wow" With time, DeChambeau has taken his content creation journey to the next level. He keeps his fans glued to his viral stunts by collaborating with icons like Adam Sandler, Jason Kidd, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Paige Spiranac. In one of the episodes of his "Break 50" series on YouTube, the LIV golfer played golf with US President Donald Trump.