Bryson DeChambeau dubs Donald Trump’s golf course ‘worthy’ for The Open

Bryson DeChambeau is on board for President Donald Trump’s Turnberry course in Scotland to host The Open Championship. This comes after R&amp;A CEO Mark Darbon revealed details of the meeting with Eric Trump and other leaders of Trump Golf for a possible hosting of the major.Ahead of this week’s Royal Portrush outing, the R&amp;A floated the idea of hosting the contest at Turnberry for the first time since 2009. LIV Golf star DeChambeau was quick to dub the course ‘worthy’ of undertaking The Open and said he’d ‘love’ for the course to be part of the major hosts rotation.Interestingly, DeChambeau recently hosted President Trump on his YouTube channel and was also a guest at the White House. While replying to the query on the golf course, the 2024 US Open champ said he’s unbiased but sees Turnberry as ‘one of the best golf courses in the world.’ He started his answer by stating that his video with the President garnered over 15 million views.Bryson DeChambeau said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“(The video with Donald Trump) got like 15 million views or something. It was fun… I look at it as a golf course. It's one of the best golf courses in the world, and I'd love for it to be a part of the rotation. Albeit I haven't played it, I've heard so many great things about it, and anytime you get to play a special historical golf course like that, I think it's worthy of it for sure.”Furthermore, the 31-year-old added that President Trump “still probably respect the R&amp;A and what they're trying to accomplish.” As an acquaintance, the LIV star said Trump would “do his best of a job” for the course to host The Open.For the unversed, the 2026 edition of the British Open will be held at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport and the next unannounced site for the event is in 2028.Is The Open being moved to Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course?R&amp;A CEO Mark Darbon, while speaking ahead of this week's Open Championship at Royal Portrush, said a possible move to Turnberry puts forth some ‘logistical challenges.’ He said transportation and other issues need to be addressed before letting the English course host the oldest major championship again. However, he stated that his talks with Donald Trump’s son Eric had been constructive.Mark Darbon said, as quoted by the Guardian:“I met a couple of months ago with Eric Trump and some of the leadership from the Trump golf organisation and from Turnberry. We had a really good discussion. I think they understand clearly where we’re coming from. We talked through some of the challenges that we have so we’ve got a good dialogue with them.”It is pertinent to note that The Open Championship is among the golf events with highest fans footfall. About 120,000 spectators attended the major at Turnberry in 2009. The numbers have grown marginally since with over 280,000 fans attending the competition in Portrush this weekend. According to the R&amp;A, over 1.2 million applications were received for the week’s tickets.