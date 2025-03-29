Bryson DeChambeau flaunts his impeccable photography skills in recent disposable camera challenge

American professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau showed off his impressive photography skills in a new video. The professional golfer played on the PGA Tour before joining the Saudi-backed league LIV Golf in 2022.

DeChambeau has nine PGA Tour wins and three victories on the European Tour. He claimed the title at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic and the 2018 Memorial Tournament. Since joining LIV Golf, he has secured two victories—one in Greenbrier and another in Chicago in 2023. The 31-year-old golfer is currently captain of the Crushers GC LIV Golf team.

In a video posted on the official Crushers GC Instagram page, Bryson DeChambeau was handed a disposable camera while he was headed to LIV Golf Hong Kong. He was asked to take some photos on the disposable camera, and the results were impressive.

Before handing the disposable camera to DeChambeau, the person recording the video jokingly asked him what he was going to do in Hong Kong. The LIV golfer hilariously replied, saying,

"Oh you know, just hitting a white ball around."

In some of the pictures DeChambeau took, he captured himself and his Crushers GC teammates on the plane to Hong Kong and on the golf course when they arrived. He was also captured hitting some shots during the event, and later, signing autographs for fans at the Hong Kong Golf Club. The post was captioned:

“Seems like a pretty cool life!”

The two time U.S Open Champion reshared the video on his Instagram story as well.

Still taken from Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau competed in LIV Golf Hong Kong against other top golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and Joaquin Niemann. He finished the tournament at T20 with a total score of seven under.

A look at Bryson DeChambeau’s performance in LIV Golf so far

Bryson DeChambeau has competed in four LIV Golf tournaments this year. He teed off in the season opener at LIV Golf Riyadh, finishing at T6 with 13-under. Following that, he headed to LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club, where he finished with four-under and secured a T18 finish.

DeChambeau’s lowest performance so far was the T20 finish at LIV Golf Hong Kong. He also teed off in Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club, finishing at T10 with seven-under.

Although the Modesto-born failed to secure a LIV Golf title last year, he still had an impressive season with six top-10 finishes. His best result of the year was a T3 finish at LIV Golf Nashville, where he had 12-under. He also performed impressively at LIV Golf Jeddah, where he finished in fourth place with 12-under.

In addition to LIV Golf events, Dechambeau competed in the four Major Championships in 2024. He finished at T6 in the Masters Tournament and second place in the PGA Championship. Following that, he lifted the title at the U.S. Open but failed to meet the cut line at the Open Championship.

