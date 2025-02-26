Hollywood star takes hilarious dig at Bryson DeChambeau on Netflix's Full Swing docuseries

Bryson DeChambeau had a hilarious interaction with Hollywood star Adam Sandler on the first episode of Full Swing Season 3. Netflix's golf documentary series covered part of the Happy Gilmore cast while they were filming for the Sandler classic.

Full Swing's latest season brings out exclusive footage from different PGA Tour events, giving fans an in-depth look at their favourite golfers. During the first episode, the leading man of Happy Gilmore took a funny dig while filming with the LIV Golfer. Sandler was spotted engaging in funny banter with DeChambeau [~05:17]:

Sandler: "De-Cham-something."

DeChambeau: "De-Cham-something. (Laughs) That's right."

Sandler: "I love you baby"

DeChambeau: "I love you bro. (looking into the camera) He's the best."

The LIV golfer and the Hollywood star exchanged fistbumps and laughed it off during this heartwarming segment. Happy Gilmore 2 happens to be a direct sequel to the 1996 Sandler movie.

Apart from Bryson DeChambeau, the cast of Happy Gilmore 2 has several other top stars of golf. This upcoming sports comedy movie is set to feature the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and Will Zalatoris.

Just before his conversation with the Hollywood star, DeChambeau spoke about his experience on the set.

Bryson DeChambeau said [5:01]: "It's pretty surreal. It's like I'm in another alternate universe or something. My dad obviously wanted me to play golf so what better way other than to watch the original classic golf movies, one of them being Happy Gilmore?"

Bryson DeChambeau's career at a glance

Bryson DeChambeau came in the spotlight after clinching the title at the 2020 U.S. Open. The 31-year-old won the U.S. Open once more in 2024, scoring a 6-under 274 at the end of four rounds. He secured the title ahead of Rory McIlroy with a one-stroke margin.

DeChambeau, who turned professional in 2016, was one of the biggest stars to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Before he joined the Saudi Arabia PIF-backed golf league, DeChambeau won seven times on the PGA Tour to add to his two major titles. He also has two LIV Golf wins, the Greenbrier and Chicago events in 2023.

As reported by Forbes, Bryson DeChambeau is worth a staggering $44 million. Although a majority of his pay comes from tournaments, DeChambeau has secured $2 million from different brand endorsements. Last year, Forbes ranked the American professional as the sixth best paid professional golfer in the world.

His YouTube channel has around 1.74 million subscribers and 2.2 million people follow DeChambeau on Instagram. The Crushers GC captain regularly posts golf-related content where he takes on different challenges and provides tips for amateurs. DeChambeau has collaborated with popular figures such as Donald Trump on his "Break 50" series on YouTube.

