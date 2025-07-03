Bryson DeChambeau gets honest about Phil Mickelson's viral flop shot at LIV Golf Virginia

Phil Mickelson executed a flop shot during the final round of LIV Golf Virginia at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville. The shot came on the 17th hole, a 472-yard par 4, where Mickelson’s approach left him in greenside rough, just above the hole on a steep bank with the pin placed deep back-right.

Standing with one foot outside the bunker, Mickelson faced a nearly impossible angle. The pin was at around 4 o’clock from where he stood, leaving no direct path to the flag. Using a lob wedge, he opened the face and hit the ball straight up into the air. The ball rose with a high, looping arc.

Bryson DeChambeau highlighted this in a recent X post shared by LIV GOLF on July 3. He said:

"It just had this parabolic trajectory to it landed perfectly. When it landed, I'm like, no way. And then it rolled into the cup. And I was like, that's gotta be one of the greatest shots I've ever seen. It was so sick."

Phil Mickelson was sitting at 12-under-par before the hole, tied for fourth place and chasing the leader. That birdie helped him card a bogey-free 6-under 65, moving him to 13-under for the tournament. He ultimately tied for fourth alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson, earning $775,000 in prize money.

Joaquin Niemann, who was two groups ahead, sealed the tournament with an 8-under 63, finishing at 15-under to win by two strokes. This marked Mickelson’s highest LIV Golf finish since his T5 at LIV Miami in 2023. However, he recently had a disappointing finish at the Dallas event.

After the Dallas setback, Phil Mickelson hinted at a new YouTube video

Phil Mickelson’s week at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas didn’t go the way he’d hoped. Competing at Maridoe Golf Club, the 54-year-old golf icon endured one of his roughest outings of the season.

Mickelson took to Instagram, hours later, to share a teaser for a new YouTube video. On July 1, he posted a reel on Instagram with the caption:

“New YouTube video tomorrow.”

Phil Mickelson had opened the first round strong, going one under through 15 holes. However, disaster struck late in the round with a double bogey on the 16th and a quadruple bogey on the 17th, leaving him with a 5-over 77. He carded a 74 in Round 2 and wrapped up the event with a 76, finishing at 11-over par. Out of 54 players in the field, Mickelson ended up 49th, earning $60,000 from the tournament’s $20 million purse.

Phil Mickelson’s overall season has had notable highs. He posted a third-place finish in Hong Kong, tied for fourth in Virginia, and secured sixth in Miami. Those performances had helped him reach 11th place in the LIV Golf individual standings heading into Dallas, with 55.68 points. Mickelson's earnings for the season now sit at approximately $3.66 million.

