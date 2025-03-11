Bryson DeChambeau hints big new golf shoe drop with sportswear giant

Bryson DeChambeau recently dropped some exciting hints about Reebok's new shoe and apparel drop, which will be a part of Reebok Golf's return to market.

DeChambeau's LIV Golf team, Crushers GC, brought Reebok on board as their sponsor for the 2025 season. Now, the ace golfer is set to be the face of Reebok Golf's comeback.

According to the sportswear giant's website, the latest line will include the Nano Golf, Question Golf, and OG Pump. Bryson DeChambeau took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday to tease fans about the collection. The new golf gear is set to launch on March 25th, 2025.

Still from the promotional video: Image via @brysondechambeau

The LIV Golf star later posted close-up shots of him sporting the brand new Nano Golf shoes from Reebok on the golf course. The footwear model will be headlining the latest shoes collection. He wrote:

"Excited for everyone to see this..."

He also provided a link to the website while offering further details about the footwear and apparel drop.

Still from the promotional video: Image via @brysondechambeau

The new golf line from Reebok includes a variety of golf gear and shoes for male and female golfers. The footwear prices range from $130 to $200 on the brand's website. All the shoes from the collection are unisex.

"It's an honor to usher in Reebok's return to golf" - Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau (Source: Getty)

Reebok Golf's latest footwear and apparel collection has a dual appeal as it is meant for both veterans and beginners. Bryson DeChambeau expressed the honor he felt to be an integral part of the iconic brand's return to golf. He said via Sports Illustrated:

"It's an honor to usher in Reebok's return to golf with the debut of the Nano Golf, a performance golf shoe that offers premium performance support while focusing on innovation and style to expand the sport to new athletes,"

The Question Golf shoe is a tribute to NBA legend Allen Iverson as the model features his Question basketball silhouette. The shoes are priced at $180 on the website.

Bryson DeChambeau is expected to collaborate with Reebok in the future as well. On the competitive front, the 31-year-old was last seen at the LIV Golf Hong Kong event, where he placed T20. His team, Crushers GC, also finished 9th in the leaderboard.

The Hong Kong event was the third event of the season. The Saudi-backed circuit will head to Singapore this week. LIV Golf has a total of 14 events in their calendar this year.

