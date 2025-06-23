Bryson DeChambeau left behind by 5x PGA Tour winner, while Keegan Bradley makes big leap in Ryder Cup rankings

Bryson DeChambeau's game has been going through a rough patch. He missed the cut at the 2025 US Open, which has impacted his Ryder Cup ranking. Following the 2025 Travelers Championship, the rankings have shifted dramatically, with a five-time PGA Tour winner rising up the rankings.
This golfer is none other than Russell Henley, who had a fantastic performance at the TPC River Highlands. Henley finished tied for second place at the 2025 Travelers Championship with a total score of 14-under par. He had an excellent third round of 9-under. Interestingly, Henley climbed three places in the Ryder Cup rankings.
Henley was originally ranked seventh, but has since risen to fourth place, pushing DeChambeau (now fifth), Justin Thomas (now sixth), and Collin Morikawa (now seventh) down the rankings. On the other side, Keegan Bradley's victory in the tournament resulted in a ranking boost. Bradley was initially ranked 17th, but he is now in 9th place.
Aside from that, Team Europe's standings underwent a significant change, too. Tommy Fleetwood, who finished tied for second at the 2025 Travelers Championship, climbed five positions. He was originally ranked seventh, but he is now second, just behind Rory McIlroy, who is, by the way, the only golfer qualified for the tournament from Team Europe.
Coming back to Bryson DeChambeau, he is still in the top six, and there is still a chance he will make the Ryder Cup without being a captain's pick.
Keegan Bradley may look forward to picking Bryson DeChambeau for Team USA
Keegan Bradley has high expectations for Team USA in the Ryder Cup. He has been planning a lot this year, and he even hosted a Ryder Cup dinner for a couple of LIV Golfers who could make the team. During the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, he shared that Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau came to his house for a meal.
During a press conference, Bradley stated:
"We invited Brooks and Bryson, and they were in there on points, and they played on previous teams. It was great to have them there. This Ryder Cup and what comes with this, no one cares about what's going on in this side [of the] PGA Tour-LIV [dispute]. We're trying to put the best team together."
While talking about LIV Golfers in the Ryder Cup team, Keegan Bradley supported this and claimed:
"It could mean there's one LIV guy, two LIV guys, it doesn't matter. We'll see how this year shakes out. It was really great to have them together with all the guys. It's been a while since we've been able to do that."
So far, Scottie Scheffler is the only golfer who has qualified for Team USA in the Ryder Cup 2025. Bryson DeChambeau will hope to join him at the event in September.