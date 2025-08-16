Bryson DeChambeau makes revelation about U.S. President Donald Trump's golf game

Bryson DeChambeau and Donald Trump have played golf together on a number of occasions. They also collaborated for DeChambeau's "Break 50" series which broke a number of viewership records on YouTube. This challenge is centered on DeChambeau attempting to beat the course in 50 strokes or fewer, while a celebrity tries to maintain an even par.

DeChambeau appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed his collaboration with President Trump. The golfer pointed out that the President of the United States practically never misses the fairway since he always hits in straight lines. He also stated that he had never seen someone of Trump's age play golf so cleanly and straight.

"I mean, look, when you're having fun, you're having fun, you're out there just playing golf, and you just want to enjoy your time. But when we played the challenge, it was unbelievably impressive how straight he hit it off the tee and how many second shots he had into the green. His putting is always something to be talked about, but he still made putts, which is really impressive."

Bryson DeChambeau also highlighted that Donald Trump's incredible stance at the age of 79 is simply unbelievable. In addition to all of this, the golfer is also involved in President Trump's new Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. The commission aims to improve the health of the American people, and DeChambeau will chair the commission.

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee show, DeChambeau also discussed Donald Trump's love for sports and his desire to host massive golf tournaments.

Bryson DeChambeau talks about how Donald Trump is excited to host a PGA Tour event

LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Pro-Am - Source: Getty

Between their praise of Trump, Bryson DeChambeau and Pat McAfee discussed how much the US President enjoys the game of golf. DeChambeau mentioned how much Trump enjoys hosting tournaments and that he plans to do so again in 2026. According to the PGA Tour calendar, Trump National Doral will host an event between April 27 and May 3, 2026.

While no tournament has been confirmed, the anticipation is that it will be between the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Truist Championship. Bryson DeChambeau mentioned this while noting,

"Oh my gosh. He cares so much about the game, and he's hosting a PGA tour event in Doral, and we're at one of his golf courses next year as well. So it's really cool to see somebody stepping up and just continuing to support the game of golf like he has."

DeChambeau also stated that the Break 50 he recorded with Trump was one of the best ever.

