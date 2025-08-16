50+ Donald Trump-themed Fantasy Football names to try out in 2025

US President Donald Trump has had a unique relationship with the NFL. Nonetheless, Trump was at the 2025 Super Bowl, when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

More recently, Trump said that he wants the Washington Commanders to return to their previous team name, the Washington Redskins. However, his comments have not been met with a lot of reason from the fans of the franchise.

As we head closer to the start of the 2025 NFL season, there is also a buzz around Fantasy Football. If you are struggling to create a Fantasy Football team name and want to build one around Trump, we've got you covered.

Donald Trump-themed Fantasy Football team names to use in 2025

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs - Source: Getty

Here's a look at some Donald Trump-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

Wall-Building Warriors Tiny Hands, Big Wins Fake News Fighters Stable Geniuses Art of Losing Trump’s Tweet Squad MAGA Munchkins Tan Line Titans Hair Force One Tremendous Winners Apprentice Rejects Build the Wall All-Stars Impeachment Evasion Experts No Collusion Crushers Golden Comb-Over Commandos Make Teams Great Again Orange You Glad We Won? Tweetstorm Titans Yugo Victories Tax Returners Sharpie Scribes Coffee Captains The Witch Hunt Wanderers Fake News Ninjas MAGA Militia Trump Card Tricksters The Electoral Elite Apprentice Avengers Best People Brigade Bigly Believers Build the Win Brigade Trump Train Collusion Illusionists Making The NFL Great Again Wall-Busters Red Cap Renegades Tremendous Tacticians Winning Wall-Builders Trumpkin Patch Trump’s Patriots The Trump Card The Donald Train Not Donald Duck Donald Is Back Why So Trump? Trump's Chumps America's Greatest The Liberty Of Trump's Titans All Trump Wants Is To Triumph My Donald Lies Over The Ocean The Trump Dollar Gang Trump's Sackng Squad Donald Is Still Young

The upcoming NFL regular season will commence on Sept. 4 when the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, square off against the Dallas Cowboys.

