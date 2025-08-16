50+ Donald Trump-themed Fantasy Football names to try out in 2025

US President Donald Trump has had a unique relationship with the NFL. Nonetheless, Trump was at the 2025 Super Bowl, when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.
More recently, Trump said that he wants the Washington Commanders to return to their previous team name, the Washington Redskins. However, his comments have not been met with a lot of reason from the fans of the franchise.
As we head closer to the start of the 2025 NFL season, there is also a buzz around Fantasy Football. If you are struggling to create a Fantasy Football team name and want to build one around Trump, we've got you covered.
Donald Trump-themed Fantasy Football team names to use in 2025
Here's a look at some Donald Trump-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.
- Wall-Building Warriors
- Tiny Hands, Big Wins
- Fake News Fighters
- Stable Geniuses
- Art of Losing
- Trump’s Tweet Squad
- MAGA Munchkins
- Tan Line Titans
- Hair Force One
- Tremendous Winners
- Apprentice Rejects
- Build the Wall All-Stars
- Impeachment Evasion Experts
- No Collusion Crushers
- Golden Comb-Over Commandos
- Make Teams Great Again
- Orange You Glad We Won?
- Tweetstorm Titans
- Yugo Victories
- Tax Returners
- Sharpie Scribes
- Coffee Captains
- The Witch Hunt Wanderers
- Fake News Ninjas
- MAGA Militia
- Trump Card Tricksters
- The Electoral Elite
- Apprentice Avengers
- Best People Brigade
- Bigly Believers
- Build the Win Brigade
- Trump Train
- Collusion Illusionists
- Making The NFL Great Again
- Wall-Busters
- Red Cap Renegades
- Tremendous Tacticians
- Winning Wall-Builders
- Trumpkin Patch
- Trump’s Patriots
- The Trump Card
- The Donald Train
- Not Donald Duck
- Donald Is Back
- Why So Trump?
- Trump's Chumps
- America's Greatest
- The Liberty Of Trump's Titans
- All Trump Wants Is To Triumph
- My Donald Lies Over The Ocean
- The Trump Dollar Gang
- Trump's Sackng Squad
- Donald Is Still Young
The upcoming NFL regular season will commence on Sept. 4 when the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, square off against the Dallas Cowboys.
