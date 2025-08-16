  • home icon
  • NFL
  50+ Donald Trump-themed Fantasy Football names to try out in 2025

50+ Donald Trump-themed Fantasy Football names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Published Aug 16, 2025 14:36 GMT
U.S. President Trump And Russian President Putin Meet On War In Ukraine At U.S. Air Base In Alaska - Source: Getty
50+ Donald Trump-themed fantasy football names to try out in 2025 - Source: Getty

US President Donald Trump has had a unique relationship with the NFL. Nonetheless, Trump was at the 2025 Super Bowl, when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

More recently, Trump said that he wants the Washington Commanders to return to their previous team name, the Washington Redskins. However, his comments have not been met with a lot of reason from the fans of the franchise.

As we head closer to the start of the 2025 NFL season, there is also a buzz around Fantasy Football. If you are struggling to create a Fantasy Football team name and want to build one around Trump, we've got you covered.

Donald Trump-themed Fantasy Football team names to use in 2025

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs - Source: Getty
NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs - Source: Getty

Here's a look at some Donald Trump-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

  1. Wall-Building Warriors
  2. Tiny Hands, Big Wins
  3. Fake News Fighters
  4. Stable Geniuses
  5. Art of Losing
  6. Trump’s Tweet Squad
  7. MAGA Munchkins
  8. Tan Line Titans
  9. Hair Force One
  10. Tremendous Winners
  11. Apprentice Rejects
  12. Build the Wall All-Stars
  13. Impeachment Evasion Experts
  14. No Collusion Crushers
  15. Golden Comb-Over Commandos
  16. Make Teams Great Again
  17. Orange You Glad We Won?
  18. Tweetstorm Titans
  19. Yugo Victories
  20. Tax Returners
  21. Sharpie Scribes
  22. Coffee Captains
  23. The Witch Hunt Wanderers
  24. Fake News Ninjas
  25. MAGA Militia
  26. Trump Card Tricksters
  27. The Electoral Elite
  28. Apprentice Avengers
  29. Best People Brigade
  30. Bigly Believers
  31. Build the Win Brigade
  32. Trump Train
  33. Collusion Illusionists
  34. Making The NFL Great Again
  35. Wall-Busters
  36. Red Cap Renegades
  37. Tremendous Tacticians
  38. Winning Wall-Builders
  39. Trumpkin Patch
  40. Trump’s Patriots
  41. The Trump Card
  42. The Donald Train
  43. Not Donald Duck
  44. Donald Is Back
  45. Why So Trump?
  46. Trump's Chumps
  47. America's Greatest
  48. The Liberty Of Trump's Titans
  49. All Trump Wants Is To Triumph
  50. My Donald Lies Over The Ocean
  51. The Trump Dollar Gang
  52. Trump's Sackng Squad
  53. Donald Is Still Young

The upcoming NFL regular season will commence on Sept. 4 when the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, square off against the Dallas Cowboys.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
