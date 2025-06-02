Bryson DeChambeau meets U.S. President Donald Trump nearly a year after breaking the internet with the Break 50 challenge

Aside from golf, Bryson DeChambeau is well-known to fans for his YouTube channel. He takes a completely different approach to golf content development, which has helped his YouTube channel reach 2 million subscribers. The most notable guest he has had on his YouTube channel is President Donald Trump, with whom he was seen on June 1.

DeChambeau paid a visit to the White House and afterward played golf with the president at the Trump National Golf Club. NUCLR Golf's X page reported this, along with Trump's thoughts on DeChambeau. In this video, the US president claims that the 31-year-old is currently the world's top golfer. He stated:

"Bryson's a great guy, he's a great golfer, he's probably the number one golfer now. Him and Scotty are rated the top, and we play golf a lot together. It's not a very pleasant experience for me because I always consider myself a reasonably long hitter, and then I play with him and I go home, and I say, my wife says, are you as long as Bryson? I said, yeah, sort of, pretty close."

He continued:

"It's not close. See those trees out there? That's supposed to be reached. We expanded the range, as you know, and we made that 350, 360. It's actually not long enough. Now, today you have a little wind in the face."

Bryson DeChambeau posted a YouTube video with Donald Trump on July 23, 2024. This is the most watched video on DeChambeau's channel, and it is titled 'Can I Break 50 With President Donald Trump?' At the time of writing, it has received over 15 million views. Within 12 hours after the release of this video, it had garnered 3 million views.

This video is a part of the LIV Golfer's 'Break 50' series, in which he attempts to complete a course in under 50 shots. While he does achieve this crazy feat, DeChambeau often has famous guests like Tom Brady and Tony Romo.

When will Bryson DeChambeau's next event take place?

PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau is set to compete in the 125th US Open. This will be the year's third Major golf tournament, beginning at Pennsylvania's historic Oakmont Country Club. DeChambeau will compete in his third PGA Tour tournament this season, and it will be extra special.

DeChambeau will enter the Oakmont Country Club as the defending champion. Oakmont is well-known for its tough layout, with sloping greens and deep bunkers, notably the legendary Church Pew Bunker. As a result, the LIV Golfer would face challenges in defending his title.

Apart from the U.S. Open, here's a list of Bryson DeChambeau's upcoming tournaments:

June 6-8 : LIV Golf Virginia

: LIV Golf Virginia June 27–29 : LIV Golf Dallas

: LIV Golf Dallas July 11–13 : LIV Golf Andalucía

: LIV Golf Andalucía July 25–27 : LIV Golf United Kingdom

: LIV Golf United Kingdom August 8–10 : LIV Golf Chicago

: LIV Golf Chicago August 15–17 : LIV Golf Indianapolis

: LIV Golf Indianapolis August 22–24: LIV Team Championship in Michigan

