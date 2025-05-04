Bryson DeChambeau outperformed by golf creator with 1.19M YT subscribers in important social media race

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau also has a YouTube channel with 1.93M subscribers, where he posts various golf-related videos. However, his YouTube video was outranked by Grant Horvat's on the list of the most-watched golf videos in April. Horvat has 1.19M subscribers, which is considerably less than DeChambeau.

DeChambeau won the 2010 California State Junior Championship and the 2013 Trans-Mississippi Amateur towards the beginning of his career. He turned pro in 2016 and played on the PGA Tour and European Tour before joining LIV Golf. A two-time major championship winner, he has lifted the U.S. Open trophy twice– in 2020 and 2024.

In a social media race for the most watched golf YouTube video in April, Grant Horvat’s The $250,000 Golf Tournament takes the lead with 2.2M views. The second most-watched video is Horvat’s Can We Beat Josh Allen & Jon Rahm? which has 2M views.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Can I Break 50 With Matthew Stafford? is the third most-watched video with 1.6 million views. In the video, he teamed up with SuperBowl champion Matthew Stafford, and they attempted to break 50 from the front tees on the golf course.

DeChambeau has attempted to break 50 from the front tees with several other popular stars, including U.S. President Donald Trump, John Daly, and Phil Mickelson.

The list was posted by a popular golf account, @MyGolfSpy on X (formerly Twitter). Other videos on the list include those by Big Wedge Golf, TaylorMade Golf, and so on.

How many LIV Golf tournaments has Bryson DeChambeau won this year?

Bryson DeChambeau takes a shot at LIV Golf Korea - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau has competed in seven LIV Golf tournaments so far with top-20 finishes in all. However, he is yet to claim his first title of 2025.

The California-born golfer made his first start of the year in the season opener at Riyadh, where he carded 13-under par 203 and finished at T6. Following the star-studded show at Riyadh, DeChambeau placed T18 in Adelaide and T20 in LIV Golf Hong Kong, his worst results yet.

Bryson DeChambeau placed T10 in Singapore, fifth in Miami, and T2 in Mexico City. He is also in contention at LIV Golf Korea and is sitting at the top of the leaderboard following the conclusion of the tournament’s second round.

Notably, the LIV Golf star teed off in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National and placed T5 after finishing with seven under.

