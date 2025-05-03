Bryson DeChambeau reveals the one sport other than golf in which he could have pursued a professional career

Bryson DeChambeau is in excellent form, as he has had a remarkable performance at LIV Golf Mexico, where he was tied for second place with 13 under par. In a press conference of the ongoing LIV Golf Korea, where he is on top of the leaderboard, he mentioned another sport he could have played professionally.

After finishing the second round, DeChambeau spoke at a press conference and disclosed that in high school, he played volleyball. Apart from that, he was also interested in ping pong, a sport in which he believed that he could have had a professional career.

The 31-year-old stated, via ASAP Sports:

"I did back in high school. I played volleyball back in high school. I was a middle hitter. I could jump surprisingly. I played ping pong, love ping pong. It's one of my favorite sports."

Bryson DeChambeau continued:

"Might have been able to go professional had I pursued that out of high school, but golf was a little bit better. Those were the two sports I really liked. Played a bit of basketball, baseball when I was really young, soccer middle school. But mainly golf, volleyball, and ping pong."

Talking about the second round of the LIV Golf Korea, Bryson DeChambeau delivered an outstanding performance. He scored a bogey-free 6-under-par 66, taking a four-shot lead over Richard Bland.

What is the LIV Golf Korea leaderboard following Round 2 ft. Bryson Dechambeau

Bryson DeChambeau was not the only one who performed well in Round 2 of the LIV Golf Korea. The tournament is taking place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon. The course is well-known for its rich history, which explains why the leaderboard is so tight.

Here's a look at the leaderboard:

1: Bryson DeChambeau — Total: -13

— Total: -13 2: Richard Bland — Total: -9

— Total: -9 T3: Charles Howell III — Total: -8

— Total: -8 T3: Jason Kokrak — Total: -8

— Total: -8 T3: Dean Burmester — Total: -8

— Total: -8 T3: Talor Gooch — Total: -8

— Total: -8 T7: Carlos Ortiz — Total: -7

— Total: -7 T7: Louis Oosthuizen — Total: -7

— Total: -7 T9: Lucas Herbert — Total: -6

— Total: -6 T9: Thomas Pieters — Total: -6

— Total: -6 T9: Bubba Watson — Total: -6

— Total: -6 T9: Jinichiro Kozuma — Total: -6

— Total: -6 T9: Jon Rahm — Total: -6

— Total: -6 T14: David Puig — Total: -5

— Total: -5 T14: Tyrrell Hatton — Total: -5

— Total: -5 T14: Joaquin Niemann — Total: -5

— Total: -5 T14: Cameron Smith — Total: -5

— Total: -5 T18: Matthew Wolff — Total: -4

— Total: -4 T18: Kevin Na — Total: -4

— Total: -4 T18: Sebastian Muñoz — Total: -4

— Total: -4 T21: Brooks Koepka — Total: -3

— Total: -3 T21: Patrick Reed — Total: -3

— Total: -3 T21: Brendan Steele — Total: -3

— Total: -3 T21: Adrian Meronk — Total: -3

— Total: -3 T21: Caleb Surratt — Total: -3

— Total: -3 T21: Minkyu Kim — Total: -3

— Total: -3 T21: Dustin Johnson — Total: -3

— Total: -3 T28: Peter Uihlein — Total: -2

— Total: -2 T28: Henrik Stenson — Total: -2

— Total: -2 T28: Graeme McDowell — Total: -2

— Total: -2 T28: Charl Schwartzel — Total: -2

— Total: -2 T28: Ian Poulter — Total: -2

— Total: -2 T33: Lee Westwood — Total: -1

— Total: -1 T33: Sam Horsfield — Total: -1

— Total: -1 T33: Luis Masaveu — Total: -1

— Total: -1 T36: Andy Ogletree — Total: 0

— Total: 0 T36: Chieh-Po Lee — Total: 0

— Total: 0 T38: Cameron Tringale — Total: 1

— Total: 1 T38: Mito Pereira — Total: 1

— Total: 1 T38: Phil Mickelson — Total: 1

— Total: 1 T41: Marc Leishman — Total: 2

— Total: 2 T41: Abraham Ancer — Total: 2

— Total: 2 T43: Yubin Jang — Total: 3

— Total: 3 T43: Paul Casey — Total: 3

— Total: 3 T43: Anirban Lahiri — Total: 3

— Total: 3 T46: Tom McKibbin — Total: 4

— Total: 4 T46: Matt Jones — Total: 4

— Total: 4 T46: John Catlin — Total: 4

— Total: 4 T49: Sergio Garcia — Total: 5

— Total: 5 T49: Martin Kaymer — Total: 5

— Total: 5 T49: Frederik Kjettrup — Total: 5

— Total: 5 52: Danny Lee — Total: 6

— Total: 6 53: Harold Varner III — Total: 7

— Total: 7 54: Anthony Kim — Total: 9

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More