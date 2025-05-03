Bryson DeChambeau picks "super nice" $50 M-worth pro golfer as his close friend

Bryson DeChambeau is currently competing in the 2025 LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Korea. During the post-round press conference after round two, DeChambeau revealed whether he is close to any Korean players.

"Danny Lee is a good friend," Bryson DeChambeau said.

He then said that Iron Heads GC player, Kevin Na, was a super nice guy:

"Kevin Na is a super nice guy. We've been close for quite a while. Those two have been awesome ever since playing before LIV. Now on LIV, we're good friends, and we give each other a lot of jabs and banter back and forth. Danny is some special human being, though, I'll tell you that. He's awesome," DeChambeau revealed.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf is making its debut in Korea with LIV Golf Korea starting May 2. Going into the final round, Bryson DeChambeau is leading the event as he carded -6 on day two to remain -13 for the event and has a lead of four strokes going into the final 18 holes.

"It would be huge," DeChambeau said in the post-round press conference after round two. "Given that we're a global team, it would be awesome to win here in Korea. The fans are great. I think the Korean fans like the Crushers. I know they like the Iron Heads a little bit more."

Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf Korea - First Round - Source: Imagn

"Hopefully, we're a close second, and hopefully, we can give them some fun for tomorrow," DeChambeau said.

Previously, Bryson DeChambeau has won LIV Golf once in his career so far, as he won the LIV Golf Greenbrier event last year, and the Crushers skipper will be looking to register his second win of his LIV Golf career.

2025 LIV Golf Korea leaderboard

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Korea going into the final round.

1. Bryson DeChambeau -13

2. Richard Bland -9

T3. Charles Howell III -8

T3. Jason Kokrak -8

T3. Dean Burmester -8

T3. Talor Gooch -8

T7. Carlos Ortiz -7

T7. Louis Oosthuizen -7

T9. Lucas Herbert -6

T9. Thomas Pieters -6

T9. Bubba Watson -6

T9. Jinichiro Kozuma -6

T9. Jon Rahm -6

T14. David Puig -5

T14. Tyrrell Hatton -5

T14. Joaquin Niemann -5

T14. Cameron Smith -5

T18. Matthew Wolff -4

T18. Kevin Na -4

T18. Sebastian Muñoz -4

T21. Brooks Koepka -3

T21. Patrick Reed -3

T21. Brendan Steele -3

T21. Adrian Meronk -3

T21. Caleb Surratt -3

T21. Minkyu Kim -3

T21. Dustin Johnson -3

T28. Peter Uihlein -2

T28. Henrik Stenson -2

T28. Graeme McDowell -2

T28. Charl Schwartzel -2

T28. Ian Poulter -2

T33. Lee Westwood -1

T33. Sam Horsfield -1

T33. Luis Masaveu -1

T36. Andy Ogletree E

T36. Chieh-Po Lee E

T38. Cameron Tringale +1

T38. Mito Pereira +1

T38. Phil Mickelson +1

T41. Marc Leishman +2

T41. Abraham Ancer +2

T43. Yubin Jang +3

T43. Paul Casey +3

T43. Anirban Lahiri +3

T46. Tom McKibbin +4

T46. Matt Jones +4

T46. John Catlin +4

T49. Sergio Garcia +5

T49. Martin Kaymer +5

T49. Frederik Kjettrup +5

52. Danny Lee +6

53. Harold Varner III +7

54. Anthony Kim +9

