Bryson DeChambeau predicted by swing instructor to secure more golf Majors in his career : “He’s going to win more than one more major”

Bryson DeChambeau is known to be one of the biggest hitters when it comes to pro golf. Mike Schy, his first coach when he turned pro, was certainly a big part of molding the major winner's skills into absolute class on the golf course.

DeChambeau soon moved on to the big leagues and parted ways with Schy, replacing him with coach Chris Como. With his swing coach, DeChambeau excelled even further. He bulked up and became one of the longest drivers in pro golf with an average hit of 300-350 yards.

When Bryson Dechambeau moved to the LIV Golf Series, Como did not retain his position as his coach. However, the golfer recently reunited with his first coach Mike Schy, who is confident in his abilities to win. Schy made a bold predicition for the 2024 about DeChambeau while speaking to Golf Week.

“I want to be at a major this year, maybe the Masters, because he’s going to win a major this year. He’s going to win more than one more major, I’m just not calling multiples this year.”

Last year's LIV Golf event in June saw the ex-coach and golfer get together for a quick revamp of his stroke and equipment.

Bryson DeChambeau in search for 'magic bullet' according to equipment sponsor

Bryson DeChambeau's swings are long and hard, and he needs specific equipment to suit his needs. He was sponsored by the equipment company Cobra, who ultimately parted ways with him due to his extensive needs. Cobra’s Ben Schomin said that he was 'looking for a magic bullet'.

DeChambeau shifted to the rarely seen Krank Golf driver, which changed his game immediately. The weekend he changed his driver was the iconic Greenbrier event, where he shot a 61 and 58 to stun the crowd.

As explained by Krank Golf's owner Lance Reader, the driver is perfectly made for DeChambeau. Not only is it durable for his hard and long hits, but it also increased his accuracy due to the straight-hitting nature of the driver. Reader explained this in an interview LIV Golf.

“In a nutshell, our drivers are extremely straight-hitting because they have very little body and face deformation at impact. No one’s even close to our durability. We’re a hundred, maybe a thousand times more durable because we had to handle the guys that were the fastest.”

The driver has worked out for Bryson DeChambeau, who is using it even in the 2024 season. It has helped him get better results, and as his ex-coach has predicted, will hopefully help him get another major championship win.